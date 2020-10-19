 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Bridge inspections, man killed in gunfight with police identified, and Rock Island students return to classroom
Monday briefing: Bridge inspections, man killed in gunfight with police identified, and Rock Island students return to classroom

NWS: Summary

We're looking at periods of light rain, and light snow today between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. north of Interstate 80. Since temperatures are expected to be above freezing, snow is not expected to accumulate or cause any travel problems.

Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.

Tuesday there's a 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees. East wind at 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night there is a 50 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 Degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.

• Inspections begin today for Arsenal bridges

Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

The Arsenal Island bridges will be inspected from Monday, Oct. 19, to Sunday, Oct. 25, causing single lane closures. 

The bridges being inspected are the Moline Bridge, Rock Island Viaduct, Government Bridge, and the American Discovery Trail Pedestrian Bridge.

The schedule of closures are:

• The Government Bridge: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 21-23

• The Rock Island Viaduct: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24

• The Moline Bridge: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25

The Government Bridge will be closed to road, rail, bicycle and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24. River navigation will not be impacted.

Introducing Black in the Quad-Cities

The death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis in May sparked hard discussions about racial equity in the Quad-Cities and beyond. Protests over systemic racism, policing methods and unequal treatment in schools have continued in the months since.

In response, the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus decided to embark on a project, "Black in the QCA," examining the Black experience in the Quad-Cities.

This week, we'll delve into the history of race relations in the area, the disparities that exist in policing, education, housing and employment, and more.

We'll also introduce Black Quad-Citians who will about their experiences in a series called "In Their Own Words."

We invite your participation. Send your thoughts, story ideas and feedback to newsroom@qctimes.com or press@qconline.com.

Eighteen people are vying for a total of 11 seats on the Henry County Board. Six seats are in District 1 — the northern part of the county — including an unexpired two-year term, and five are in District 2.

• Ominous warning for area as positive cases top 7,500 in Quad-CIties

• COVID-19 linked to a pair of Q-C deaths, new infections explode across both Iowa and Illinois

• Quad-Cities adds another 100 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

• COVID cases rise in Illinois and Iowa

