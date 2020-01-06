Monday briefing: Bridge arches, presidential candidates in the Q-C, and Golden Globs

It's back to school, and back to work after the long holiday. The silver lining? No measurable snow for the next couple of days.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. There's chance of flurries overnight but nothing measurable.

Tuesday will see a chance of flurries before 9 a.m. Again, nothing measurable is expected. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 18 degrees. West winds will gusts as high as 25 mph.

+8 Bridge update: Arch additions coming soon About a month after installing the first permanent strut on the new Interstate 74 bridge arches, the contractor is expected to add more segmen…

+13 Biden said Trump is bringing the U.S. close to war with Iran Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday that President Donald Trump is bringing the United States cl…

+6 Protesters rally in Q-C against Middle East attacks Protesters turned out on a national Day of Action by leftist groups to protest the recent killing of Iranian general Quasem Soleimani and advocate for peace in the Middle East.

+3 Third person arrested in credit union fraud conspiracy, more arrests are imminent Davenport police have arrested a third person believed to be involved in a conspiracy to defraud a local credit union, and more arrests are imminent.

Update: Rock Island man sentenced for fatal 2018 stabbing A Rock Island man was sentenced Friday to 15 years for a fatal 2018 stabbing at his home, but he will only serve about half that time.

+2 2 women arrested after allegedly driving vehicle at police officers STERLING, Ill. – Two women have been arrested after allegedly driving a vehicle at two Sterling police officers Thursday.

Shane Brown: 'Sex Education' was the best show on TV in 2019 The new golden age of TV continued to deliver in 2019, with the sad asterisk being that a lot of great shows came to an end last year. Because…

+3 Moline holds off Carmel to win fifth straight MOLINE — When Moline’s Michael Billups is hitting shots inside, the Maroons’ offense becomes more dynamic and dangerous.

