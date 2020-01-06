Monday briefing: Bridge arches, presidential candidates in the Q-C, and Golden Globs
View Comments
alert featured

Monday briefing: Bridge arches, presidential candidates in the Q-C, and Golden Globs

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

It's back to school, and back to work after the long holiday. The silver lining? No measurable snow for the next couple of days.

Week

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. There's chance of flurries overnight but nothing measurable.

Tuesday will see a chance of flurries before 9 a.m. Again, nothing measurable is expected. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 18 degrees. West winds will gusts as high as 25 mph.

Radar

Today's top headlines

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Lifestyle, entertainment news

Today's sports headlines

Today's photo gallery: Golden Globes

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News