Monday briefing: Bridge arch ahead of schedule, Silvis store off to fast start, and weekend shooting in Davenport
Monday briefing: Bridge arch ahead of schedule, Silvis store off to fast start, and weekend shooting in Davenport

Caine Wheeler clears the snow from his car after Saturday's snow storm in Rock Island, Sunday January 31, 2021.

Out with January and in with February. We picked up 3.3 inches of weekend snow in Moline and 4.1 inches in Davenport according to the National Weather Service.

January wrap

Here's how the week is shaping up from the National Weather Service.

Summary

Today will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 17 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.

Cold

• Dry conditions for the Quad-Cities for the next three days

Photos: Snow Clean Up

020121-qc-nws-weather-01.JPG
020121-qc-nws-weather-02.JPG
020121-qc-nws-weather-03.JPG
020121-qc-nws-weather-04.JPG
020121-qc-nws-weather-05.JPG

Today's top news stories

Today's top crime, courts and public safety stories

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Two more COVID-related deaths reported in Scott County

• The week in COVID-19: More deaths, Iowa public schools must offer in-person option

• Quad-Cities mourns: 'He's just really sort of set an example of intellectual curiosity': Roald Tweet remembered as a mischievous, curious man

• Illinois logs 2,428 more COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths

• Iowa reports record 250 deaths linked to the coronavirus

• COVID-19 claims five lives in the Quad-Cities, vaccination slots filling quickly at public clinics

• Vaccinations up again in Illinois as positivity rate continues to decline

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: The artful skill of winter running

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: The artful skill of winter running

I wanted to thank everyone who entered the run coaching package giveaway to kick off the New Year. In the end, there could only be 1 winner though. I’m excited to announce that Ellen C. walked away the big winner! I’m excited to work with her in the coming months.

Today's sports headlines

Today's top videos

Top photo galleries

Photos: Mississippi Athletic Conference wrestling Tournament

013021-qc-spt-mac wrestling-01.JPG
013021-qc-spt-mac wrestling-02.JPG
013021-qc-spt-mac wrestling-03.JPG
013021-qc-spt-mac wrestling-04.JPG
013021-qc-spt-mac wrestling-05.JPG

Photos: Friends of Off Road Cycling will host the 2021 running of Frozen Fat Fondo Fest

013121-qc-nws-fondo-01.JPG
