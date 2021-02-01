Monday briefing: Bridge arch ahead of schedule, Silvis store off to fast start, and weekend shooting in Davenport

Out with January and in with February. We picked up 3.3 inches of weekend snow in Moline and 4.1 inches in Davenport according to the National Weather Service.
Here's how the week is shaping up from the National Weather Service.
Today will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 17 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.
Augustana College President Steven Bahls has announced his intention to retire in the summer of 2022.
Things are off to a fast start at the Weber Auto Group in Silvis. It not only has a new showroom/service center/body shop to go with its lot of well over 250 pre-owned cars, but lots of customers coming in to check out the new digs.
If eastbound is finished by year's end, it will have been built about six months faster than westbound.
Davenport police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in which one person was wounded.
Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has announced a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest Darvion Lard, 21, who is accused of shooting to death 16-year-old Dylan McCalester on Dec. 15 in Rock Island.
The Davenport Police arrested a 55-year man Friday, charging him with lascivious acts with a child and multiple counts of purchasing materials depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.
• COVID-19 claims five lives in the Quad-Cities, vaccination slots filling quickly at public clinics
"Saturday Night Live" returned for its first show of 2021, and it poked fun at Marjorie Taylor Greene and includes a kiss between John Krasinski and Pete Davidson.
I wanted to thank everyone who entered the run coaching package giveaway to kick off the New Year. In the end, there could only be 1 winner though. I’m excited to announce that Ellen C. walked away the big winner! I’m excited to work with her in the coming months.
CLINTON — Josh Connor has had plenty of highlights during his wrestling career at North Scott High School.
The first victory of coach Steve Schafer's tenure as Augustana College men's basketball coach will be memorable for so many reasons.
IOWA CITY — Iowa started quickly and finished strong Sunday, a winning combination for the top-ranked Hawkeye wrestling team in its dual against Illinois.
