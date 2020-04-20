Monday briefing: Breezy, 28 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County, 3 inductees to Q-C Sports Hall of Fame, and a mother's quest

Here's the latest news you need to know to start your day.
We start off the day with a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
It states: "Thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into early evening, mainly along and northeast of a line from Cedar Rapids to the Quad Cities. The primary threats will be small hail and strong winds to 50 mph. Strong west to southwest wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected late this morning and this afternoon. These strong winds combined with lowest relative humidity values in the range of 35 to 45 percent, will combine to produce a very high grassland fire danger in areas where dry, tall grasses are prevalent."
Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today there is a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 62 degrees. A light west wind will increase in intensity in the morning gusting as high as 35 mph.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 35 degrees. West winds around 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
That Flood Warning for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities remains in effect until Friday. The river is currently at 16.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Mississippi is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning. At 16 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.
Today's top new headlines
The Scott County Emergency Management Agency did not place any orders this past week to the state of Iowa for personal protection equipment, or PPE, because "we have enough stock on hand to fulfill everything that's been ordered," director Dave Donovan said Friday.
Quad-City area police being sued by the ACLU in the case involving a collegiate swimmer who was mistakenly taken into custody at an area rest stop are saying the young man was resisting arrest.
Even if you don't recognize his name, you may have seen his work.
Today's coronavirus headlines
• THIS WEEK IN COVID-19: Students won't return to classrooms, an outbreak at a Louisa County food processing plant
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Othea Stevenson would trade it all to her hold her son, De'Mar Bester, again. To share his life, watch him grow as a father, and treasure — w…
Today's sports headlines
As so often is the case, the trio of annual inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame is a diverse group.
While their draft-day plans may have changed, one thing remains a constant for Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa.
Baseball aficionados are fond of saying that one of the great things about the game is that the statistics of players from different eras can be easily compared because the game has changed so little over the decades.
Today's photo gallery: People enjoying the Spring weather
