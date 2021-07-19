 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Bix closures and a lesson for Bix guests navigating the I-74 bridge, and Q-C trends in use of police force
Monday briefing: Bix closures and a lesson for Bix guests navigating the I-74 bridge, and Q-C trends in use of police force

071821-qct-standalone-05.JPG

Karin Steidler, Jennifer Iossi and Ben Steidler, kayak in the Mississippi River near Sunset Marina in Rock Island, Sunday, July 18, 2021.

 Jessica Gallagher

We're looking at  a return to warm, dry weather after a rain-filled week of milder temps. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 64  degrees. Winds will be calm at 5 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Looking ahead, Bix Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees.

• Road closures in Davenport for the Bix

Closings

In order to make room for this week's Bix celebration, a couple of roads throughout Davenport will be closed. (See map.)

• East 3rd St., East 4th St. and LeClaire St. will be closed from 1 p.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday, but will be open to Bix Packet pickup and BlackHawk Hotel customers until 9 p.m. Friday.

• Emerson Place and Perry St. will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.

• West 3rd St. will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Sunday.

• Brady Street will be closed north to Palmer Drive from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

• West 2nd Street, East 4th St. between Main and Pershing, and Brady St. and Pershing Ave. below East 4th St. will all be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Saturday.

• New for many Bix guests: Navigating the I-74 bridge work

The old interstate 74 bridge, which is reduced to one lane and one exit, is likely to be a well-used route for many of those taking part in next weekend's Quad-City Times Bix 7.

While the Mississippi River isn't on the Bix course, many out-of-town visitors will be getting their first look at — and first drive across — the new I-74 bridge and what is left of the remaining span of the old bridge. Read more.

Recipe of the Day: Pickled Green Beans
Rural Route 4: Open Farm Day is July 25

Rural Route 4: Open Farm Day is July 25

Happy 4th of July weekend! Hope you had a nice time. Our weekend was a mix of work and relaxation, as usual on the farm. It sure was a beautiful weekend, whatever your plans were.

A crowd at New Perspective Senior Living in Silvis sing Happy Birthday to World War II veteran and John Deere retiree Earl Hansen who turns 100 on Tuesday. The facility held a reception for Hansen who also received a key to the City of Silvis from Mayor Matt Carter, who also presented Hansen a proclamation proclaiming July 20, 2021, as Earl Hansen Day. 

A Davenport police squad took out a light pole and ran into a ditch at East Kimberly Road and East 36th Street to avoid striking a car that had pulled out in front the squad.

Davenport firefighter-paramedics care for a man who was dragged by a train Friday at Warren and 5th streets. The man suffered some lacerations but police said the man's injuries appeared to not be life-threatening. The train was stopped when the man tried to cross the tracks. However the train suddenly began moving and the man was dragged about 75 feet. 

Photos: Sunday Kayaking

Photos: Prospect Park Pavilion Dedication Ceremony

Photos: Assumption vs. Keokuk Baseball

Photos: Central DeWitt vs. Fairfield

Photos: Wilton at Camanche Baseball

