Monday briefing: Bix closures and a lesson for Bix guests navigating the I-74 bridge, and Q-C trends in use of police force

We're looking at a return to warm, dry weather after a rain-filled week of milder temps. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. Winds will be calm at 5 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Looking ahead, Bix Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees.
• Road closures in Davenport for the Bix
In order to make room for this week's Bix celebration, a couple of roads throughout Davenport will be closed. (See map.)
• East 3rd St., East 4th St. and LeClaire St. will be closed from 1 p.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday, but will be open to Bix Packet pickup and BlackHawk Hotel customers until 9 p.m. Friday.
• Emerson Place and Perry St. will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.
• West 3rd St. will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Sunday.
• Brady Street will be closed north to Palmer Drive from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
• West 2nd Street, East 4th St. between Main and Pershing, and Brady St. and Pershing Ave. below East 4th St. will all be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Saturday.
• New for many Bix guests: Navigating the I-74 bridge work
The old interstate 74 bridge, which is reduced to one lane and one exit, is likely to be a well-used route for many of those taking part in next weekend's Quad-City Times Bix 7.
While the Mississippi River isn't on the Bix course, many out-of-town visitors will be getting their first look at — and first drive across — the new I-74 bridge and what is left of the remaining span of the old bridge. Read more.
