Monday briefing: Back to school, road work update, and weekend shooting in Davenport
Monday briefing: Back to school, road work update, and weekend shooting in Davenport

A family takes time to fish the Mississippi river from under a large shade tree on the levee in Centennial Park, Sunday, in Davenport.

It's back-to-school time in many Iowa Quad-Cities and that usually means Mother Nature turns up the heat. And this week will be no exception. 

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

storm

Expect scattered thunderstorms this morning over much of the Quad-City region. The main threats will be pockets of heavy rain, and possibly some small hail, according to a weather service Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Afternoon heat indices in the 90s will be common. More thunderstorms are possible tonight, mainly north of Interstate 80. The main hazard will be heavy rain.

There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.

Tuesday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and heat-index values as high as 101 degrees.

Tuesday night there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 74 degrees.

Be alert for construction zones near Davenport schools

Harrison, Buchanan, Garfield and Jefferson elementaries in the Davenport Community School District will each be partially impacted by construction zones for the beginning of the school year.

The city asked for citizens to use caution, observe construction signs, be patient, give yourself extra time and watch for kids.

Because of pavement improvements on West 53rd Street between Gaines Street and Northwest Boulevard, there will be active construction around Harrison Elementary until the end of August. During this time, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Near Buchanan Elementary, there will be construction on West 43rd Street and Elsie Avenue that should also be completed by the end of August. This construction will cause no changes to school access, but school buses will be taking detoured routes around the construction zone.

Sewer and water repairs on West 29th Street will cause reduced travel lanes near Garfield Elementary through Aug. 27.

The ongoing street reconstruction on Marquette Street near Jefferson Elementary will continue as the school year begins, but at this time travel is still open.

The city of Davenport also released additional notices of street construction throughout the city.

  • Southbound Eastern Avenue between 29th Street and Kimberly Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic until Aug. 27.
  • Division Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 35th and 37th streets for water main repairs.
  • Resurfacing work that was being done on Lombard Street between Harrison and Brady streets is currently temporarily delayed for design modifications.

• Illinois 84 bridge repairs near Albany begins today

The Illinois Department of Transportation says repairs to the bridge carrying Illinois 84 over Cedar Creek in Whiteside County will begin today. The bridge is located north of Albany and south of Garden Plain Road.

The work will require a closure of the northbound lane to allow IDOT workers to repair the bridge shoulders. Drivers should be prepared to stop near the work zone as one lane of traffic will be maintained and controlled with signals. Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 30.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Have your kids develop healthy habits in the kitchen

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Have your kids develop healthy habits in the kitchen

When I was a child, I loved running errands with my mom. I especially loved going to the grocery store and picking out colorful produce and other staples we needed for the week. I would wander through the produce section eagerly anticipating a new fruit or vegetable sample. I'll never forget the day I tried star fruit for the first time; amazed that a plant could produce something so beautiful and sweet.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a package of legislation that aims to make Illinois a safer and more compassionate state for domestic violence survivors.

The Clydesdales last graced the Illinois State Fair in 2018.

