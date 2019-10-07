{{featured_button_text}}
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny and clear with a high near 66 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and clear with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.

 Area rivers cresting: A number of flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for area rivers, however most have crested or are cresting.

Here's the latest.

• Mississippi River at Rock Island: Flood Warning. Early today the river was at 16.7 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Mississippi is expected to fall to 16.6 feet Tuesday morning and remain around 16.7 feet. At 16.5 feet, water affects Credit Island Lane in Davenport and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline. Water is at the base of the floodwall gates at the downtown Rock Island riverfront.

• Rock River in Moline. Flood Warning. Early today the river was at 13.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.9 feet today, then begin falling. At 14 feet water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.

• Wapsipinicon River in DeWitt. Flood Warning. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12 feet today. Water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.

• Cedar River near Conesville. Flood Warning until Saturday night. Early today the Cedar was at 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 14.1 feet Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Saturday evening. At 14.2 feet, water affects Lindle Avenue and Keokuk Avenue, both near Saulsbury Park in Muscatine County.

Road work update(s):

• Beginning Wednesday, East Kimberly Road in Davenport will be reduced to two lanes between E. 32nd Street and the Duck Creek Bridge for pavement repairs.

Work will begin in the southbound lanes with traffic control eventually flipping to the northbound lanes as the project progresses. Access to all local businesses and residents will be maintained for the duration of the project.

This project will remove and replace broken pavement panels, repair damaged joints, and resurface a section of deteriorated asphalt pavement. Work is tentatively scheduled to be completed late fall, 2019.

• There will be lane closures on the Gateway Bridge over the Mississippi River in Clinton beginning today for a bridge inspection. Lane closures will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.

•  There will be a lane closure beginning today on the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River. The closure will be in the westbound drive lane today and Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.. A second closure will be installed in the eastbound drive lane on Wednesday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for bridge inspections. Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.

