Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny and clear with a high near 66 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny and clear with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.
Area rivers cresting: A number of flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for area rivers, however most have crested or are cresting.
• Mississippi River at Rock Island: Flood Warning. Early today the river was at 16.7 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Mississippi is expected to fall to 16.6 feet Tuesday morning and remain around 16.7 feet. At 16.5 feet, water affects Credit Island Lane in Davenport and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline. Water is at the base of the floodwall gates at the downtown Rock Island riverfront.
• Rock River in Moline. Flood Warning. Early today the river was at 13.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.9 feet today, then begin falling. At 14 feet water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.
• Wapsipinicon River in DeWitt. Flood Warning. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12 feet today. Water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.
• Cedar River near Conesville. Flood Warning until Saturday night. Early today the Cedar was at 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 14.1 feet Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Saturday evening. At 14.2 feet, water affects Lindle Avenue and Keokuk Avenue, both near Saulsbury Park in Muscatine County.
• Beginning Wednesday, East Kimberly Road in Davenport will be reduced to two lanes between E. 32nd Street and the Duck Creek Bridge for pavement repairs.
Work will begin in the southbound lanes with traffic control eventually flipping to the northbound lanes as the project progresses. Access to all local businesses and residents will be maintained for the duration of the project.
This project will remove and replace broken pavement panels, repair damaged joints, and resurface a section of deteriorated asphalt pavement. Work is tentatively scheduled to be completed late fall, 2019.
• There will be l
ane closures on the Gateway Bridge over the Mississippi River in Clinton beginning today for a bridge inspection. Lane closures will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Thursday.
• There will be a lane closure beginning today on the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River. The closure will be in the westbound drive lane today and Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.. A second closure will be installed in the eastbound drive lane on Wednesday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for bridge inspections. Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.
United Township's Cayne Smith gets hit by Alleman's Jake Patting on Saturday during first-half action at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
United Township receiver Traveyeon Coleman-Lenzen knocks the ball down to prevent Rock Island Alleman's Zach Carpita from intercepting, Saturday, October4, 2019, during first half action at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
United Township's Cayne Smith gets hit by Rock Island Alleman's Jake Patting during action Saturday at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Rock Island Alleman's Nate Sheets gets hit by United Township's Telvin Chatman Saturday during first-half action at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Rock Island Alleman's Nate Sheets returns the punt 42 yards against United Township, Saturday, October4, 2019, during first half action at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
United Township's Lamont Hill (L) and Telvin Chatman tackle Rock Island Alleman's Nate Sheets, Saturday, October5, 2019, during first half action at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Alleman's Nate Sheets slips the tackle of United Township's Cayne Smith and scores his second touchdown Saturday at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Rock Island Alleman's Jake Patting runs 17 yards for a touchdow against United Township, Saturday, October4, 2019, during first half action at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Rock Island Alleman's Rudy Glancey lifts teammate Jake Patting up, celebrating a touchdown against United Township during first half action Saturday at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
United Township's Trevell Carpenter makes the catch against Rock Island Alleman's Dominic Ferrari, Saturday, October4, 2019, during first half action at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
United Township's Traveyeon Coleman-Lenzen makes the catch against Alleman's Ryan Dockery-Jackson during first half action Saturday at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Rock Island Alleman's Caleb Sharer sacks United Township quarterback Daslah Geadeyan, Saturday, October4, 2019, during first half action at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
United Township's Blaise Pearson grabs a hold of Rock Island Alleman's Nate Sheets during a punt, Saturday, October4, 2019, during first half action at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Rock Island Alleman's Killian Ahern keeps United Township's Stashawn Pernell from making an interception, Saturday, October4, 2019, during first half action at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Alleman's Killian Ahern makes the catch and runs 46 yards on the play against United Township during action Saturday at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Rock Island Alleman's Alec Ponder breaks into the secondary of United Township on a keeper, Saturday, October4, 2019, during first half action at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Rock Island Alleman's Nate Sheets finds a hole in the United Township defense and runs in for a touchdown, Saturday, October4, 2019, during first half action at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana vs Millikin football, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Augustana vs Millikin football, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Augustana vs Millikin football, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Augustana vs Millikin football, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Augustana vs Millikin football, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Augustana vs Millikin football, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Augustana vs Millikin football, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Augustana vs Millikin football, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Augustana vs Millikin football, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Augustana's Alek Jacobs is chased into the end zone by Millikin's Christopher Vogt (91) and Matt Brown (35) during the second half Saturday.
Augustana's quarterback Zachary Fuller get off a pass while under pressure from the Millikin defence in the first half, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Augustana's Lindberg Stadium.
Augustana's Tom Dolis escapes the grip of Millikin's Nathaniel Moore during the first half Saturday.
Augustana's Bobby Jarosz is chased by a host of Millikin defenders during the first half Saturday at Augustana's Lindberg Stadium.
Augustana's Bobby Jarosz is given chase by Millikin's Matt Brown during the first half Saturday at Augustana's Lindberg Stadium.
Augustana's Zach Stewart tries to catch the ball in the end zone as Millikin's Kei'von Evans covers on the play during the first half Saturday at Augustana's Lindberg Stadium.
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-016a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield players take the field before playing Ridgewood Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-001a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano (4) runs the ball against Ridgewood during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-002a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Kale Nelson (9) is tackled by a pair of Ridgewood defenders during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-003a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano (4) runs the ball against Ridgewood during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-004a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-005a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Kaynen Bond (8) is tackled by a pair of Ridgewood defenders during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-006a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Julian Samuels (2) runs the ball against Ridgewood during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-007a.jpg
during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-009a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano (4) and Kale Nelson (9) celebrate a touchdown against Ridgewood during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-011a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-013a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Reece Gripp (15) drives to the end zone against Ridgewood's Jarrett Lund (52) during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-014a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Reece Gripp (15) stretches to the end zone for a touchdown against Ridgewood's Jarrett Lund (52) during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-018a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano (4) breaks through Ridgewood defenders during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-020a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano (4) is tackled by Ridgewood's Colton Stahl (22) during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-021a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's ball boy stands on the sidelines during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-022a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano (4) passes against Ridgewood during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-025a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano (4) runs the ball against Ridgewood during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-026a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano (4) runs the ball against Ridgewood during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-027a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano (4) and Drake VanHyfte (50) celebrate a touchdown against Ridgewood during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-029a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Reece Gripp (15) celebrates a touchdown against Ridgewood during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-030a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano (4) kicks against Ridgewood during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-031a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-032a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-033a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-034a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-036a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-037a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-038a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-040a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-041a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-044a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-045a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-046a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Drake VanHyfte (50) walks off to the sideline during their game against Ridgewood Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-047a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Drake VanHyfte (50) walks off to the sideline during their game against Ridgewood Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-049a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-050a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-051a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-052a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-053a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-054a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-055a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-057a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-058a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-059a.jpg
Kalan, 3, sits on a football while he and his sister Khloe Kidd, 6, of Annawan, watch the Titans game against Ridgewood Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-060a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4,
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-061a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-062a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield's Kale Nelson (9) catches a pass intended for a Ridgewood receiver during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-063a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-064a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-065a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-069a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-070a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-073a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-074a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
100419-mda-spt-aw-ridgewood-fb-056a.jpg
Annawan-Wethersfield beats Ridgewood, 44-0, during their game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Cambridge.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com