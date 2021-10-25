Monday briefing: Alleman alumni fret over enrollment declines, Rock Island man dies from stray bullet in shooting, and what's going up?

Morning showers will give way to mostly sunny skies. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today showers are likely before 7 a.m. Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies with a high near 52 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 36 degrees.
Look for areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise it will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.
Alleman Catholic High School alumni express worry as enrollment declines and questions go unanswered
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for October 24
Darien Ramsdale, the man paralyzed in shooting in District of Rock Island in 2020, dies
North Scott school board candidate says he lost job after controversial remarks
IHSA Girls' Volleyball Regionals
Some alumni of Alleman High School in Rock Island have withheld donations amid a lack of response from leadership about concerns of falling enrollment.
Ongoing negotiations, an injunction and continued health care highlight first full week of Deere strike
A roundup of the Deere strike from Oct. 18-22
Darien Ramsdale, the 23-year-old man who was paralyzed after being hit by a stray bullet in the District of Rock Island on the morning of Aug. 29, 2020, died Saturday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said.
Bettendorf Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing man.
A Rock Island County jury on Friday found Jason Michael McChurch guilty on charges of residential arson and murder after a four-day trial in Circuit Court.
Pieces from "Art on Lockdown" will be on display at the Quad City Arts gallery through Dec. 3.
Harvest is progressing here on the farm – in between the rain showers. It has been a bit of a frustrating week because of the hit or miss showers and damp days. Robb has been able to get some harvesting done, but not nearly as much as he would have hoped. When it started raining Saturday night/Sunday morning, we had 50 acres of soybeans left to harvest. So close! Now we’ll wait for the weather to dry up a bit so that we can get back to work and finish up the soybeans. Then we will move back to corn harvest.
Back pain is a complicated topic with as many causes as there are care options. Many people experience low-grade back pain and stiffness, rega…
IHSA playoff football is returning to the Quad-Cities. Moline and Rock Island will host first round matchups next weekend.
During its run to its first conference championship, the Erie-Prophetstown football co-op has thrived on the support it has gotten from both communities.
