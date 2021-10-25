 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Alleman alumni fret over enrollment declines, Rock Island man dies from stray bullet in shooting, and what's going up?
Monday briefing: Alleman alumni fret over enrollment declines, Rock Island man dies from stray bullet in shooting, and what's going up?

Morning showers will give way to mostly sunny skies. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today showers are likely before 7 a.m. Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies with a high near 52 degrees. It will be  breezy with a north wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 36 degrees.

Look for areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise it will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.

What's going up in the Quad-Cities? Here's a look at 11 projects

Rural Route 4: Rain hampers harvest season

Rural Route 4: Rain hampers harvest season

Harvest is progressing here on the farm – in between the rain showers. It has been a bit of a frustrating week because of the hit or miss showers and damp days. Robb has been able to get some harvesting done, but not nearly as much as he would have hoped. When it started raining Saturday night/Sunday morning, we had 50 acres of soybeans left to harvest. So close! Now we’ll wait for the weather to dry up a bit so that we can get back to work and finish up the soybeans. Then we will move back to corn harvest.

Over 3,000 students and close to 7,000 spectators from across the state came to Hancock Stadium in Normal on Saturday for the Illinois State Marching Band Championships. READ MORE HERE.

