Monday briefing: A warm Christmas, the Q-C from Space Station, and best of the week
Monday briefing: A warm Christmas, the Q-C from Space Station, and best of the week

Whether you're working or hitting the road and heading to Grandma's, you'll be doing it in near-record warmth.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

122119-mda-nws-weather-005a.JPG

Elijah Riley, 13, Tavoryiah Clark, 12, of Rock Island, and Naasir Horne, 12, of Rock Island, enjoy the sunny weather on Saturday and jump on a trampoline at a home along 14th Avenue in Rock Island. Saturday was officially the first day of winter, but the area didn't get winter weather. The day featured sunny conditions and a high temperature near 50 degrees. The National Weather Service predicts the mild temperatures Sunday with high remaining near 50.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. Look for patchy fog after 10 p.m.

Tuesday will see patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.

Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

Today's top photo gallery: Meg McLaughlin's Favorite Images from 2019

