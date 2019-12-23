Monday briefing: A warm Christmas, the Q-C from Space Station, and best of the week

Whether you're working or hitting the road and heading to Grandma's, you'll be doing it in near-record warmth.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. Look for patchy fog after 10 p.m.

Tuesday will see patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.

Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

+14 We'll have a warm Christmas, not a white one A mild weather pattern means pleasant weather this week, but dashes any hope of a white Christmas.

