Monday briefing: A chance of rain, 1 dead, 5 wounded in Rock Island shooting, and Davenport home featured in New York Times
Monday briefing: A chance of rain, 1 dead, 5 wounded in Rock Island shooting, and Davenport home featured in New York Times

NWS: Summary

While the Quad-Cities continues to experience near-drought conditions, today will bring a chance of showers to the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees.

Tonight there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 a.m.  and 5 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday brings a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees.

For Tuesday night there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 1a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.  The chance of precipitation is 20%.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• No action from Pritzker's COVID-19 price-gouging pursuit

• Many Quad-City seniors have been isolated for months by the pandemic. CASI advocates are here to help.

• Quad-Cities sees 324 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths, in a week

• The number of deaths in Iowa in May jumped 18% over last year. Experts say that shows the severity of COVID-19.

• Grassley, pastors in Sioux City debate COVID-19 reemergence, mask wearing

• COVID-19 claims two in RICO, Henry County cases more than double in August

• Health department reports another COVID-19 death in Rock Island County

+14
Davenport home featured in New York Times

Davenport home featured in New York Times

A regular feature in the Real Estate section of the Sunday New York Times is a piece called "What You Get," comparing what kinds of homes one can buy for a certain amount of money in different parts of the country. The amount changes weekly.

