Monday briefing: A chance of rain, 1 dead, 5 wounded in Rock Island shooting, and Davenport home featured in New York Times

While the Quad-Cities continues to experience near-drought conditions, today will bring a chance of showers to the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees.

Tonight there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday brings a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees.

For Tuesday night there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 1a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

