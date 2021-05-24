 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday briefing: 3 wounded in 5 shooting incidents in Davenport, Rock Island home roars back to life, and a taste of summer
0 comments
alert featured

Monday briefing: 3 wounded in 5 shooting incidents in Davenport, Rock Island home roars back to life, and a taste of summer

  • 0
NWS Summary

Warmer temps and more humid conditions will prevail today in the Quad-Cities. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.

Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

On Tuesday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 4 a.m. then a chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

+6
‘American Picker’ donates plaque to LeClaire House

‘American Picker’ donates plaque to LeClaire House

Mike Wolfe, creator and executive producer of the hit cable show “American Pickers” showed up Saturday at Davenport’s historic Antoine LeClaire House to donate to its collection a plaque that once hung on LeClaire’s first house that no longer exists.

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Top sports headlines

Today's videos

Today's photo galleries

Historic photos: International Multifoods Corp. Explosion -- May 23, 1975

+23 
+23 
International Multifoods Corp. Explosion
+23 
+23 
International Multifoods Corp. Explosion
+23 
+23 
International Multifoods Corp. Explosion
+23 
+23 
International Multifoods Corp. Explosion
+23 
+23 
International Multifoods Corp. Explosion

Photos: Final Day of the Iowa State Track and Field Meet.