Monday briefing: 3 wounded in 5 shooting incidents in Davenport, Rock Island home roars back to life, and a taste of summer

Warmer temps and more humid conditions will prevail today in the Quad-Cities. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.
Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
On Tuesday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 4 a.m. then a chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
A woman suffered serious gunshot wounds in one of at least four shooting incidents early Sunday, Davenport police said.
Mike Wolfe, creator and executive producer of the hit cable show “American Pickers” showed up Saturday at Davenport’s historic Antoine LeClaire House to donate to its collection a plaque that once hung on LeClaire’s first house that no longer exists.
Once a pink house with blue pillars, the Schmid's home in Rock Island’s Broadway Historic District is now honored by the Rock Island Preservation Society.
The week's biggest COVID-19 news came from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. In the early-morning hours of Thursday, Reynolds signed a law that said public schools and other public entities could not require students, public employees or visitors to wear masks.
Davenport police are investigating a shooting Saturday at East Locust and Iowa streets in which two people were wounded.
Davenport police took several people into custody Friday evening after a stolen pickup the police were pursuing crashed in the 1100 block of Dover Court.
CAMBRIDGE — A Geneseo man serving a 50-year sentence for a 2009 conviction for holding his former girlfriend hostage and shooting at police will remain behind bars following a hearing Friday in Henry County Circuit Court.
New Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett arrived sharing many philosophies that made him a good fit for the Hawkeye program.
Zach Carpita and Noah Schneider combined on a five-hit shutout for Alleman in a win over Quincy Saturday.
Pleasant Valley's Malayna Albertson, Harmony Creasy, Kora Ruff and Emily Wood teamed for a 400 relay championship Saturday at Drake Stadium.
