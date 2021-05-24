Monday briefing: 3 wounded in 5 shooting incidents in Davenport, Rock Island home roars back to life, and a taste of summer

Warmer temps and more humid conditions will prevail today in the Quad-Cities. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.

Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

On Tuesday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 4 a.m. then a chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.