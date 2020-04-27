You are the owner of this article.
Monday briefing: 2 more area COVID-19 deaths, officer-involved shooting in Rock Island, and mobile home owners feel the pinch
Monday briefing: 2 more area COVID-19 deaths, officer-involved shooting in Rock Island, and mobile home owners feel the pinch

050320-bet-cover-018

Addison Hessler, 8, swings in the backyard of her home Sunday, April 26, 2020, in LeClaire.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Rain dominates the early week forecast. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

Look for isolated showers today between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 70 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

NWS: Summary

Tuesday showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. The high will be near 70 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

• Moline street closed for sewer repairs

Road closed sign

The city of Moline reports that beginning today at 7 a.m. workers will be closing  19th Avenue from 12th Street to 15th Street Place  for sewer replacement.  A detour will be in place.  The area is expected to reopen but under lane reductions until May 1.

Trending headlines

Today's top headlines

Municipal Matters: Moline could lose up to $10 million due to COVID-19

Municipal Matters: Moline could lose up to $10 million due to COVID-19

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is affecting Moline, as city officials struggle with 

council members opted to hold off on more than $200,000 in sidewalk repairs and construction.

• Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in the Quad-City region

Two more COVID-19-related deaths — one in Clinton County and another in Rock Island County — were reported Sunday.

The Clinton County death was an elderly adult 81 years old or older. It is the seventh death in Rock Island County. The patient was a man in his 50s who had been hospitalized in Peoria, Ill. Read more.

More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities

Coronavirus logo

• 'The food supply chain is breaking,' Tyson says as plants close

• Get it done! 70 things to do at home during self-quarantine

• HOMEFRONT: I'm on it!

• We are making history; let's document it

• MARK-TO-MARKET: Crude oil’s punishing collapse

• QUAD-CITIZEN AWARD: Genesis doctor was key to COVID-19 response

• MARX: Feisty and loved, Eleanor Roets celebrates birthday No. 103

• Illinois golf courses open May 1 under tight restrictions

• Arconic Davenport Works has additional worker test positive for COVID-19

• Reynolds: Elective surgery and farmers markets can restart Monday

Crime, courts and public safety news

Today's sports in the news

Epenesa vows to 'never forget' draft drop

Epenesa vows to 'never forget' draft drop

Before ending a draft night conversation with A.J. Epenesa, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott offered some thoughts to the Iowa defensive end his team selected with the 54th pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

What's for dinner? Cloud eggs, Turkish breakfast and healthy options for stress snacking

Turkish breakfast is a ritual akin to American brunch — and it's every bit as delicious
Turkish breakfast is a ritual akin to American brunch — and it's every bit as delicious
The Kitchn: Bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts are impossibly crispy
The Kitchn: Bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts are impossibly crispy
How to make cloud eggs
How to make cloud eggs
Turn toward healthy snacks for stress eating
Turn toward healthy snacks for stress eating
EatingWell: The lighter side of panna cotta
EatingWell: The lighter side of panna cotta

7 screwball comedies to get you reacquainted with genre

1. ‘The Palm Beach Story’ (1942)
2. ‘Bringing Up Baby’ (1938)
3. ‘The Awful Truth’ (1937)
4. ‘The Lady Eve’ (1941)
5. ‘His Girl Friday’ (1940)

Today's photo galleries

Photos: People enjoy the spring weather

Photos: Freight House Farmers Market

