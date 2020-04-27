Monday briefing: 2 more area COVID-19 deaths, officer-involved shooting in Rock Island, and mobile home owners feel the pinch

Rain dominates the early week forecast. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
Look for isolated showers today between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 70 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. The high will be near 70 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
• Moline street closed for sewer repairs
The city of Moline reports that beginning today at 7 a.m. workers will be closing 19th Avenue from 12th Street to 15th Street Place for sewer replacement. A detour will be in place. The area is expected to reopen but under lane reductions until May 1.
Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet said the city expects losses in excess of $3 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of it from sales taxes.
• Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in the Quad-City region
Two more COVID-19-related deaths — one in Clinton County and another in Rock Island County — were reported Sunday.
The Clinton County death was an elderly adult 81 years old or older. It is the seventh death in Rock Island County. The patient was a man in his 50s who had been hospitalized in Peoria, Ill. Read more.
Crime, courts and public safety news
Two officers involved in Saturday shooting, suspect has life-threatening injuries
Police arrest Moline man on aggravated burglary charge after U-Haul robbery
An Aledo man accused of striking a Bettendorf police officer with a vehicle while attempting to flee police in 2019 will serve up to five years in an Iowa prison after taking a plea deal.
Taylor Pannell continues to work on her game, taking cuts in the batting cage and fielding grounders off the bat of her father, Brandon.
His son’s selection in the NFL Draft on Saturday was the culmination of a unique and memory-filled moment for one former NFL player from the Quad-Cities.
Before ending a draft night conversation with A.J. Epenesa, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott offered some thoughts to the Iowa defensive end his team selected with the 54th pick in this year’s NFL Draft.
The line of well-wishers and parade participants along Rock Island's 12th Street Friday, stretched five city blocks.
