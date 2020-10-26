Monday briefing: 2 deadly shootings in Davenport, big fire in Bettendorf, and snow

Snow is in the forecast but not much accumulation is expected.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service a band of light snow will move across the area this morning, and may bring slippery conditions for the morning commute. Accumulations of a dusting to a few tenths will be possible, especially for areas along and south of Interstate 80. The snow will diminish by mid- to late- morning.
Snow is likely before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
