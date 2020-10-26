 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: 2 deadly shootings in Davenport, big fire in Bettendorf, and snow
Monday briefing: 2 deadly shootings in Davenport, big fire in Bettendorf, and snow

NWS: Summary

Snow is in the forecast but not much accumulation is expected.

According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service a band of light snow will move across the area this morning, and may bring slippery conditions for the morning commute. Accumulations of a dusting to a few tenths will be possible, especially for areas along and south of Interstate 80. The snow will diminish by mid- to late- morning.

NWS: look

Snow is likely before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. 

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

• Rock Island County reports 100th death due to COVID

• COVID-19 cases keep rising in Quad-Cities

• Quad-Cities report 211 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

• Jane Addams in Moline to close temporarily because of COVID-19

• Steamwheelers file for dormancy in wake of COVID-19

Trick or treat in Q-C region

Trick or treat in Q-C region

Here's an expanded list of trick-or-treat times in the Quad-City region. Unless otherwise noted, times are for Saturday, Oct. 31.

