Monday briefing: 2 deadly shootings in Davenport, big fire in Bettendorf, and snow

Snow is in the forecast but not much accumulation is expected.

According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service a band of light snow will move across the area this morning, and may bring slippery conditions for the morning commute. Accumulations of a dusting to a few tenths will be possible, especially for areas along and south of Interstate 80. The snow will diminish by mid- to late- morning.

Snow is likely before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.