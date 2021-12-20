Monday briefing: 2 arrested with stolen firearms, Quad-City recycling rebounds, and a mild week ahead

Time is running out for all those people who have been waiting to do their holiday shopping. Fortunately the weather will be mild. For those dreaming of a white Christmas, dream on.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 19 degrees. South winds at around 10 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 18 degrees.

