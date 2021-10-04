Monday briefing: 1 wounded in weekend East Moline shooting, job burnout during the pandemic, and area traffic alerts

We're looking at a cooler start to the work week. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 60 degrees. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Traffic alerts from around the area
• In Davenport:
Eastern Avenue is down to one lane in each direction between 43rd and 46th streets for street resurfacing. Access on E 46th Street and McCormick Place will be maintained. Work is estimated to be completed mid-to-late November.
Iowa American Water Company will have periodic lane reductions at E. 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue through October for water main improvements.
Lombard Street is down to one lane in each direction at Sturdevant Street for concrete restoration by Iowa American Water Company. Work is estimated to be completed by Friday.
Bridge Avenue will be closed from E. High Street to Grand Court beginning today for street repair. Work is estimated to be completed by Friday.
• Illinois 84 in Colona to close today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that Illinois 84 in Colona will be closed today at the BNSF Railway crossing until Saturday.
The crossing is located between Poppy Garden Road and U.S. 6.
The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to remove and replace their at-grade crossing and repave the approaches. There will be a marked detour directing traffic to Poppy Garden Road, Green River Road and U.S. 6.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
• Inspection of U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting an inspection of the U.S. 30 Gateway Bridge between Clinton, Iowa and Whiteside County, Ill., will begin today.
The work will require a daily closure from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting in the eastbound lane before later shifting to the westbound lane. One lane of traffic will be maintained during the inspection, which concludes Friday.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
Trending stories
One person seriously wounded in East Moline shooting
Iowa vs. Latrice Lacey: The Davenport Civil Rights Director's acquittal on assault charges ends a long, sometimes bitter journey
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for October 2
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for October 3
Bandits' season ends, construction season begins
Today's top news headlines
Iowa vs. Latrice Lacey: The Davenport Civil Rights Director's acquittal on assault charges ends a long, sometimes bitter journey
After three years and five months, Latrice Lacey's trial on three misdemeanor assault charges came to an end Thursday. Here's the story from inside the trial, as well as a look and inside the conflict between Lacey and the local legal system.
Bettendorf's three-decade city administrator Decker Ploehn was inducted to the Iowa League of Cities Hall of Fame in September.
Some Quad-Cities homeowners may pay more for flood insurance under new flood pricing and insurance rules enacted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, while others will see a decrease.
Crime, courts and public safety news
One person suffered serious wounds Saturday in a shooting in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue in East Moline, East Moline Police Lt. Jason Kratt said in a news release.
A Davenport man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.
The Moline woman charged in the death of her disabled son is out of jail on bond.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Family and friends gathered in the Eldridge Community Center to celebrate the life of Brantley Welford.
I view my home as a sanctuary, a place where I can unwind and practice self-care. Over the past year, it has also become a second office and gym.
'A perfect storm for women': Women more likely to experience burnout in the workplace due to gender expectations
Burnout is increasing faster for female employees when compared to their male colleagues during the pandemic. Gendered societal expectations for women are causing many to rethink their place in the workforce.
Today's top sports headlines
A capsule look at Monday's sectional girls golf tournaments in Illinois
Rock Island senior swimmer Olivia Sholl is learning to balance her intense practice habits heading into meets, and it showed up as Rocky and United Township had positive results at Saturday's Panther Sprint Classic.
ORION — With the Orion Charger Challenge volleyball tournament back after a one-year hiatus, the host team found itself in a most unusual place.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries