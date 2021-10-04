 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: 1 wounded in weekend East Moline shooting, job burnout during the pandemic, and area traffic alerts
Monday briefing: 1 wounded in weekend East Moline shooting, job burnout during the pandemic, and area traffic alerts

We're looking at a cooler start to the work week. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 60 degrees. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

Traffic alerts from around the area

• In Davenport:

Eastern Avenue is down to one lane in each direction between 43rd and 46th streets for street resurfacing. Access on E 46th Street and McCormick Place will be maintained. Work is estimated to be completed mid-to-late November.

Iowa American Water Company will have periodic lane reductions at E. 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue through October for water main improvements.

Lombard Street is down to one lane in each direction at Sturdevant Street for concrete restoration by Iowa American Water Company. Work is estimated to be completed by Friday.

Bridge Avenue will be closed from E. High Street to Grand Court beginning today for street repair. Work is estimated to be completed by Friday.

• Illinois 84 in Colona to close today

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that Illinois 84 in Colona will be closed today at the BNSF Railway crossing until Saturday.

The crossing is located between Poppy Garden Road and U.S. 6.

The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to remove and replace their at-grade crossing and repave the approaches. There will be a marked detour directing traffic to Poppy Garden Road, Green River Road and U.S. 6.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

• Inspection of U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge begins today

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting an inspection of the U.S. 30 Gateway Bridge between Clinton, Iowa and Whiteside County, Ill., will begin today.

The work will require a daily closure from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting in the eastbound lane before later shifting to the westbound lane. One lane of traffic will be maintained during the inspection, which concludes Friday.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's videos

Today's photo galleries 

