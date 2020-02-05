Moline Township Activity Center Membership Drive will be held Friday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St, Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Stop in and see what we are all about, enjoy a continental breakfast and meet current members. Learn what your community Center has to offer for those 55 years of age or better. The Center is open to the entire Quad City area we offer group activities, social support, public information along with much more. 309-797-0789
From left are Bill Potter, Suzann DeBruychere, Arnold Olson, Renee Simmon, Don Johnston, Sandy Case and Harry Barlow.