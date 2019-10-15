MOLINE — Osaka Buffet has been ordered to pay back wages to 33 current and former workers.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, Osaka Steak House Sushi & Hibachi Inc., doing business as Osaka Buffet, will pay $78,970 in back wages to 33 current and former employees for violations of law dealing with minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping requirements.
The federal investigators “found that the employer paid all employees flat weekly salaries, regardless of job type or the number of hours they worked in a workweek. In some instances, those salaries failed to cover all the hours that employees worked at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour,” the news release said.
Jim Yochim, wage and hour division director, who is based in St. Louis, said in the news release that this case should be used by other employers “as an opportunity to review their own practices to ensure they comply with the law.”