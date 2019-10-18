MOLINE — The former Venture/Shopko store at 2000 36th St., which has been closed for nearly 20 years, soon will be reopening as a storage unit.
The Dollar General store that rented part of the 200,000-square-foot facility will remain open. The Total Elements Hair Salon and Nova 6 movie theater that also rented part of the building in the past have been closed for some time.
The building was a Turnstyle discount store from the early 1960s until 1978, when Venture took over the facility, according to stories in the newspaper archives.
The Venuture store closed in July 1998 after its parent company filed for bankruptcy.
The store reopened as Shopko in April 1999. Shopko closed its stores in Moline and Bettendorf in the spring of 2001 as part of a corporate downsizing.
Now, Storage of America, which already has a 523-unit facility in Rock Island, is in the process of creating more than 800 climate-controlled units inside the building.
They will range in size from as small as 5 feet by 5 feet to as large as 10 feet by 35 feet. The standard height is about 8 1/2 feet, said the facility’s general manager, Cole Benoit.
Climate control means the units are kept at about 50 degrees during the winter and below 77 degrees during the summer, Benoit said.
On Thursday, a local construction company was blacktopping the area north of the building and also right in front of it.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s a good building to renovate into storage,” said Benoit. “It’s been sitting there empty. It’s good that we are doing something in that area.”
He said he hopes the storage units can open in about two months.
Benoit said Storage America is seeing more demand for such facilities.
“I would say it’s becoming more of a national trend,” he said. He said he thinks the units at both the Rock Island location and the Moline site will be filled.
“We have only been open since Aug. 24, and we are at 152 out of 500 (in Rock Island)," he said. "Both sites are very nice.”
He also said the Moline facility, which has a large parking lot, may add RV and boat storage and outside storage.
The Moline site also will have units as large as 10 feet by 35 feet, Benoit said, likely for cars. “We have gotten a lot of calls on that,” he said.
Moline City Planner Jeff Anderson said converting the former retail building into storage units will limit the taxes Moline will earn from it, though property taxes could improve.
“Property taxes, to the extent that the property is improved and maintained, would at least be stabilized and enhanced,” he said. “My understanding is there would be a limited, at best, sales tax associated with that activity.”