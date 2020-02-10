Moline police: Sit, stay ... away from dog eluding capture

In addition to the live trap, trail cameras are set up in the area. Leach did not want to say what area the dog is in, but that is indicated on the department’s Facebook page.

Roscoe is skittish of humans, Leach said, and will run away if he is approached. “When people go up to him, he hides,” he said.

Trained professionals from New Beginnings and Quad-Cities Animal Recovery Team (the organization that helped in the recovery of the errant corgi Annie last year) are trying to humanely capture the dog so he can be returned to safety and ultimately find a good home.

“Moline Police Department doesn’t want to issue citations,” Leach said. “I understand people feel bad for the dog.”

A city ordinance prohibits people from interfering with law enforcement who are trying to capture an animal. Additionally, according to the Facebook post, live trapping is prohibited without the written approval from the Moline police chief.

Leach said the dog has been fed all kinds of food, including chicken: “He’s actually the first dog in the history of the United States to get fatter since he’s been on the lam.”

