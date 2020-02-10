Moline mulls new English lessons

MOLINE —The Moline-Coal Valley School District is on the verge of adopting a new kindergarten-through-fifth-grade English language arts curriculum. Administrators and teachers on Monday shared their experiences piloting the program.
The district has been analyzing curriculum options for the past seven months. The district has been piloting myView Literacy, a Pearson product, and administrators said they expect to decide within the next few days whether they want to move forward and seek school board approval for the purchase and adoption.
Assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Matt DeBaene said the adoption of myView is expected to cost up to $1 million. The piloted program now goes on public display for 30 days.
Superintendent Rachel Savage thanked all those who have been involved in piloting and reviewing the options.
“I'm impressed with the process,” she said. “I've not seen a more thorough process. I want to commend everyone that worked on that pilot.”
Savage and others stated there is no “silver bullet” that would replace or substitute the craft of a high-quality teacher.
“Otherwise we wouldn't have teachers,” Savage said, “We'd have robots. The talent we have in the classroom and a rigorous program — it's a recipe for success for all of our kids.”
Director for instructional programming Tom Ryerson said staff began in the spring by looking at that district’s current English curriculum. A survey to gauge teacher feedback on what they seek in a new curriculum garnered a 90% response rate.
Administrators said all of the reviewed curricula offered higher levels of rigor than what is currently in place. In addition to higher rigor, the district was looking for built-in differentiation, student engagement, and texts that reflect a variety of cultures. The district was also seeking a curriculum that aligned with its PACE goals, with PACE standing for People, Achievement, Community, and Environment.
Bicentennial teacher Christine Watts, who was involved in the pilot and presented to board members Monday, said her kids are engaged in the texts presented in myView and they are excited about the work. She presented a video with comments from three Bicentennial students who shared what they liked about the curriculum.
In other business, board members:
- Approved contracting with Carlos Johnson from Solution Tree, Bloomington, Indiana, for a June 8 administrator academy on cultural competencies at a cost of $6,500. A separate contract with Johnson was also approved for a Jan. 4, 2021, professional development on the same topic at a cost of $6,500. For the second contract, all licensed staff members will be involved. The board of education has set addressing cultural aspects a priority.
- In another approach to heightening cultural awareness, board members engaged in a book study discussion of, “Restoring the Soul to Education: Equity closes the achievement gap.” This will be an ongoing study and discussion by the board.
- Held a spotlight on Willard Elementary, where Monday’s board meeting was held. Students showcased their knowledge of a variety of musical instruments, including drums, guitars, ukuleles and keyboards.
- Discussed the upcoming Feb. 20 parent safety night.The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School.