Moline mulls new English lessons

MOLINE —The Moline-Coal Valley School District is on the verge of adopting a new kindergarten-through-fifth-grade English language arts curriculum. Administrators and teachers on Monday shared their experiences piloting the program.

The district has been analyzing curriculum options for the past seven months. The district has been piloting myView Literacy, a Pearson product, and administrators said they expect to decide within the next few days whether they want to move forward and seek school board approval for the purchase and adoption.

Assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Matt DeBaene said the adoption of myView is expected to cost up to $1 million. The piloted program now goes on public display for 30 days.

Superintendent Rachel Savage thanked all those who have been involved in piloting and reviewing the options.

“I'm impressed with the process,” she said. “I've not seen a more thorough process. I want to commend everyone that worked on that pilot.”

Savage and others stated there is no “silver bullet” that would replace or substitute the craft of a high-quality teacher.