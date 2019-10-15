CAMBRIDGE — A Moline man appeared in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on a forgery charge.
Robert A. Schneider, 22, was charged March 8 with one count Class 3 felony forgery. He alledgedly forged a check intended to be paid to a doctor.
Geneseo Police Officer Timothy Steines testified to being notified of a crime January 29 at Blackhawk Bank and Trust in Geneseo. Steines said Detective Michael Chavez investigated, talking to the bank manager who said a man came in January 22 and attempted to deposit or cash a check, presenting his driver's license as identification. The check was allegedly made out to Schneider for $10,967.30 from Metro Chicago Surgical Oncology LLC. The bank noticed Schneider's name was discolored and the typing had a different font than the rest of the check. A 10-day hold was put on the check and it did not clear.
Geneseo police spoke to someone at the oncology center who said the check was made out to Dr. George Sosenko, and not to Schneider. The bank provided police with the photocopies of Schneider's driver's license.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and a Nov. 14 pre-trial hearing was set. Schneider is free on $1,000 bond posted Oct. 10.