According to former Pittsburgh mayor Tom Murphy, who recently spoke to Renew Moline and the Moline City Council, says that empty storefronts and too many parking lots downtown “make for a dead city. That’s very unattractive if you want to create vibrancy and bring young people here.”
Empty storefronts at the intersection of 15th Street and 6th Avenue in downtown Moline Friday.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Empty store fronts at the intersection of 15th Street and 6th Avenue in downtown Moline Friday, July 26, 2019.
The City of Moline is in the process of formulating a development plan for the land which will be vacated when the current Interstate 74 bridge is razed.
MOLNE — Former three-term Pittsburgh mayor Tom Murphy couldn’t help but notice too many vacant storefronts on his way from the Renew Moline offices in downtown Moline to City Hall.
He also could not help but notice — what to him — was too many parking lots.
The many parking lots downtown “make for a dead city,” the soft spoken Murphy said. “That’s very unattractive if you want to create vibrancy and bring young people here.”
Still, his presentation/luncheon conversation with Moline alderman, Renew Moline officials and Mayor Stephanie Acri was more on the thought process for Moline to seize the opportunity than actual specifics, in terms of what to do with the 13 acres of land that will become available as a direct result of the old Interstate 74 bridge demolition.
Another 12 acres of the underutilized property is also is expected to be redeveloped near the new bridge footprint, according to a release from Renew.
The guest of Renew Moline, in partnership with the city of Moline, Murphy and Cindy McSherry, were brought in to provide perspective so Moline could make the most of the opportunity, Acri said
They did not disappoint.
Murphy, the resident fellow and Joseph C. Canizaro chair/Klingbeil Family Chair for the Urban Development at the Urban Land Institute, was more about looking at the opportunity in a big way than just firing off a bunch of ideas.
McSherry, the executive director of the ULI-Chicago, stressed the city should be “intentional” with all its thought processes and ideas for the project.
“The rules for cities have fundamentally changed,” Murphy said. A key is how to attract talented people, he said. “And how do (cities) attract them is by having high-quality living, affordable housing and a great place to live.
“What do you want your city to be and how do you shape it and what moves it in a pro-active way,” he said.
Having a vision for the city, he said, and land control are two of the keys.
Murphy noted that all cities are going through this challenge. He noted how Oak Brook lost McDonald’s Corporation to the city of Chicago and many other cities have lost major corporate headquarters to larger cities in recent years.
“It’s wrong if the vision is we are doing OK,” he said. “If you go with the status quo and not compete, you are probably going to get ultimately run over.”
The man who eventually helped create $4.5 billion in economic development for Pittsburgh even after a proposed increase in sales tax was overwhelmingly defeated, encouraged leaders to do something that would make a difference.
Public/private partnerships, which he used in Pittsburgh in the 1990s led to two new stadiums but also a much smaller music venue in the same area that saw the area be used much of the year, rather than just during baseball, football and summer seasons.
He also talked about the parks in Pittsburgh along the rivers which feature 50 waterfalls. When he took a recent group of Korean visitors by them they remarked at the liveliness of the parks and the joyfulness of the many kids in them.
Cities have a choice between what they think they can afford or “going for the spectacular,” Murphy said.
It was clear that Murphy favored the latter.
Millennium Park in Chicago was once going to be a two-level parking garage, he noted before city leaders realized they could raise the funds and make it something far more special.
“You have the same choice,” he said, alluding to the property along the river.
“You need to make it a discussion and reach for that future.
“You are at that moment.”
“We want different perspectives here at the front end as we are developing our vision, “ Acri said after the meeting. “We don’t want to miss an opportunity to do something great.”
Construction on the new Interstate 74 bridge update.
