Moline-Coal Valley School Board approves tax levy

MOLINE – Moline-Coal Valley school board members on Monday voted to approve the 2019 tax levy, which is expected to generate more than $44.5 million for the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

Board members held no discussion Monday before voting to adopt the levy, which is expected to generate about $1.1 million more than the 2018 levy. A public hearing on the levy held Nov. 12 garnered no comments.

Board members also heard a report from Assistant Superintendent Matt DeBaene on Illinois Quality Framework Plans. Board members voted to approve the 2019 plans for Wilson, John Deere, Lincoln-Irving, and Hamilton.

In other business, board members:

– Voted to enter into an Impact Memorandum of Understanding with the Illowa Construction Labor and Management Council for the Moline High School physical education facility project.

– Shared information they received during the recent “Triple I” Illinois Association of School Boards Conference, including information about equity, physical education, and the Golden Apple award.

