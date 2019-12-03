MOLINE — The next couple weeks are very busy for the Moline Boys Choir, as they're doing a fundraising sale of fruit and other foods, and preparing for a slew of performances.
The sale runs through Dec. 10, including California navel oranges and tangerines, Texas Ruby-Red Grapefruit, Washington Apples (Braeburn, Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Granny Smith), pears, and pineapple, plus meat and cheese spreads from Wisconsin, Albanese cashews, and chocolate-covered mixed nuts.
The upcoming performances are:
- Thursday, Dec. 5 – Spirit Night at Culver's, 4011 38th Ave., Moline. The choir will receive 10% of all sales between 5 and 8 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 6 – Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Village of East Davenport, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 7 – Christmas in Silvis, at Silvis City Hall, 121 11th St., 5 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 13 – Overlook Village Retirement Community, 941 6th St., Moline, 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 14 – Geneseo Christmas Walk, 119 N. State St., 5:45 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 20 – National Anthem at the Quad City Storm, TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 21 – Christmas Vespers Part 1, Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 22 – Christmas Vespers Part 2, Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, 3 p.m.
To buy foods or for more information, visit facebook.com/MolineBoysChoir, or contact themolineboyschoir@gmail.com, 309-762-5117 or 309-749-7207.