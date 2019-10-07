COAL VALLEY — Chris George is a coach with a plan.
George, who coaches the 10-and-younger team for the Moline Baseball Academy, whose six teams all operate under the Moline Blackhawks name, plans to refurbish the ball diamond at Municipal Park in Coal Valley for the Blackhawks’ use.
In return, he wants permission to use the field for five years, and to have the $1,500 rental fee waived in the coming year in exchange for making capital improvements, and possibly the year the scoreboard is added.
At last week's Coal Valley Village Board meeting, the board seemed to agree with him.
It directed George to either return in person for the Oct. 16 meeting or to send a contract outlining what he proposed to that meeting.
George, a Coal Valley resident and the secretary for the Moline Baseball Academy, which is the main feeder team for the Moline High School team, plans to get the project started soon.
His organization had a one-year contract with Coal Valley for the past season, paying the village $1,500 for the use of the field.
“It’s a win for both the village and our organization,” he said of the proposed five-year contract for the diamond. “I hope to bring baseball to Coal Valley regularly and get the field used. I want to bring people out and to the businesses.”
George is familiar with the field and said he thinks it’s a good fit for the Moline-Coal Valley School District.
Nearly 100% of the players on the Blackhawks teams are students in the school district, he said. “And with the explosion of travel sports, there’s not a whole lot of baseball fields out there not spoken for. ... That field has been underutilized, so I approached the board, and the board was very receptive to it.”
George’s plan has three phases, the first of which could be done before the snow flies this winter.
Phase 1 calls for extending the infield so the bases can be 90 feet apart. This would allow all the organization’s teams, including the older ones, to host tournaments, George said.
The teams used the field this year on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings for practice from March 1 until Aug. 1 and on Saturdays and Sundays through May 1. Weekends may be added later in the season for tournaments in the new contract. Otherwise, the teams would follow the same time frame.
You have free articles remaining.
A long-running Coal Valley softball league uses the diamond on Tuesdays and will continue to be allowed to have that 24-hour period.
If the contract is approved at the Oct. 16 meeting, George’s goal is to clear the grass from the areas that are needed so the infield can be extended, and then have 65 tons of dirt spread out about 5 inches deep on the ground.
George estimates the cost at $800 for the dirt and $1,500 for hauling it.
He said he also believes the infield would need some grading and then a landscaping tarp to keep weeds from growing.
The cost for Phase 1 is estimated to be about $3,000 to $3,500 total. Pending approval, George hopes to have the work done by the second week in November and guarantees it will be done by the end of the year.
Phase 2 involves adding a new scoreboard to replace the current scoreboard that has not been in use since at least 2005, George said. George plans to have the scoreboard in place by the end of 2023, or sooner if possible.
Based on his research, such a scoreboard could cost from $2,500 to $3,000, George said, plus some rewiring costs.
Phase 3 is the possible addition of two dugouts, estimated to cost about $4,000 each by George. He said he isn't sure if he can get that phase accomplished within five years.
The field already has a two sets of bleachers. Additional bleachers are not part of George’s proposal. However, weatherproof outfield signs with advertisements are. George believes they could help MBA raise money to help players who can’t afford the cost of approximately $400 to be on a travel team.
George said he hopes the refurbished diamond gives his organization a boost.
“I am very excited, not only for the high school program, but for our organization because we now would have some stability for the next five years with where we are going to be able to practice,” he said.
“The park is underutilized,” Village President Mike Bartels said last week's meeting, indicating he liked what George had to say in his proposal. “In 2017, we got $635 in rentals, and most of that came from him, his rentals.”
“They’re adding some maintenance to the field that we don’t always do all the time,” Bartels said.