Moline approves amending school budget

MOLINE – Moline-Coal Valley School Board members on Monday approved beginning the process for amending the 2019-2020 budget, with administration now expecting a smaller education fund deficit.

The original 2019-2020 budget approved by the board called for a $788,775 deficit in the education fund and an end balance of $30,796,051. The proposed amended budget presented Monday now calls for an education fund deficit of $465,089 and an end balance of $31,119,737.

The amended budget now goes on display, with a planned public hearing and adoption slated for Feb. 24.

Chief financial officer Dave McDermott said the amended budget adjusts revenues and expenditures for a variety of reasons, including a $1.6 million gain on the revenue side thanks to the state’s evidence-based funding model.

On the expenditures side, the district now plans to spend $25,000 to add the Raptor security system at all buildings. As of now, only the high school has the visitor screening system in place. McDermott said $125,000 will be spent to replace outdated security cameras at elementary buildings. The district also anticipates spending close to $1 million for an English language arts curriculum adoption and an additional $1.5 million for the HVAC project at the high school.

