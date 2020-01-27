Moline approves amending school budget

MOLINE – Moline-Coal Valley School Board members on Monday approved beginning the process for amending the 2019-2020 budget, with administration now expecting a smaller education fund deficit.
The original 2019-2020 budget approved by the board called for a $788,775 deficit in the education fund and an end balance of $30,796,051. The proposed amended budget presented Monday now calls for an education fund deficit of $465,089 and an end balance of $31,119,737.
The amended budget now goes on display, with a planned public hearing and adoption slated for Feb. 24.
Chief financial officer Dave McDermott said the amended budget adjusts revenues and expenditures for a variety of reasons, including a $1.6 million gain on the revenue side thanks to the state’s evidence-based funding model.
On the expenditures side, the district now plans to spend $25,000 to add the Raptor security system at all buildings. As of now, only the high school has the visitor screening system in place. McDermott said $125,000 will be spent to replace outdated security cameras at elementary buildings. The district also anticipates spending close to $1 million for an English language arts curriculum adoption and an additional $1.5 million for the HVAC project at the high school.
You have free articles remaining.
Because the anticipated deficit remains under $1 million, McDermott said he still expects a balanced budget in the end.
Administration will ask school board members in June to consider a proposed 2020-2021 budget.
Also Monday, board president Sangeetha Rayapati said information requests will be sent to school board members and administration as part of the superintendent evaluation process. Rayapati said data collection is scheduled to be completed by Feb. 18, with a closed session for board discussion planned for Feb. 24. In addition to this data, Rayapati said Superintendent Rachel Savage will complete her own self-evaluation.
In other business, board members:
– Took no action following a closed session regarding employee matters.
– Heard public comment from Moline resident Jenna Burchett, who asked that the high school consider discontinuing the use of Styrofoam trays in the cafeteria. Burchett noted the environmental impact and the possible cost savings to the district. Rayapati said the board will respond to her concerns with a letter.
– Noted two upcoming meetings, a Parent YOUniversity session 5:30 p.m. today ( Tues. Jan. 28) at Moline High School and a safety night for parents 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center. A two-question survey regarding district safety is now live on the district’s website, www.molineschools.org.