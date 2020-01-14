Mole and pozole and tamales — oh my! Learn to make traditional Mexican staples at upcoming cooking series

The Catalyst Kitchen inside St. John's Lutheran Church was created essentially because of Mercado on Fifth, an outdoor night market that features food trucks, live music and entertainment, and vendor booths.

“There was a need that existed in the community for people that wanted to sell food at Mercado and didn’t have a brick and mortar store, so this kitchen is available for rental by people just starting out, by the hour or by the day,” Freidhof-Rodgers said.

“A large part of Mercado’s mission is promoting Latin culture, celebrating (and) creating pride,” she said. To that end, classes not only will focus on the dish at hand, but history, too, including information about Mexico, the backstories of each dish, how the chef learned to make it and more.

“Martha’s very excited to share about not only the kind of history of Mexico, but also the history of her region (Michoacán) where she learned to make mole,” Freidhof-Rodgers said.

She said people of all ages and families would be welcome at the cooking classes, which will end with a shared meal.