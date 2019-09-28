More weekend rain is expected to push water levels higher on the Rock River, while the Mississippi has begun to recede after surpassing flood stage following last week's storms.
The Mississippi sat at just above flood stage — 15.02 feet — Wednesday and Thursday, said Dave Cousins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport. Flood stage is 15 feet.
“It has gone down,” he said. “Today, the river is sitting there at 13.77 feet. It’s forecast to slowly fall.”
You have free articles remaining.
The high temperatures for Saturday were in the mid-60s. By Sunday, he said they’re expecting highs in the upper-70s, and as far up as the mid-80s into Monday and Tuesday.
While the Mississippi’s waters are dropping, the Rock River in Moline is rising, Cousins said. Saturday afternoon, it was at 12.05 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet.
“It’s just over flood stage, and it’s forecast to go up to 13 feet on Monday,” he said. “It’s supposed to fall after that.”