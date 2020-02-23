Mississippi River Distilling Co. taps into entrepreneurial spirit

LeCLAIRE — It took a perfect blend of risk taking, discovery and determination when the Burchett brothers took a leap into the distilling business.
A decade ago, Ryan and Garrett Burchett launched their Mississippi River Distilling Co. on the riverbanks of LeClaire. In many ways, their business has aged — much like their whiskey — right alongside the distilling industry.
The brothers, who made drastic career changes to pursue their startup, recognized the benefits of being onboard for the infancy of the then-newest value-added industry to grow from Iowa's rich farm fields.
"When we started this, there were 200 craft distillers; now there are over 2,500 across the country," said Ryan, who previously worked as a meteorologist for KWQC-TV (and continues to make guest appearances on the NBC affiliate). "We both quit our jobs and jumped right in."
Pros and cons of startup
Being on the ground floor of an industry had both its advantages and challenges. In fact, the brothers had to travel to Germany to buy the distilling equipment and learn the ins and outs of distilling.
Garrett, who left a corporate transportation consulting job in Dallas to return to the Midwest, said they worked alongside Dr. Klaus Hagmann, who he described as a chemist, in Germany. "It was his job to teach people how to use equipment and make the spirits."
He said Hagmann also traveled a few times to LeClaire to guide the new distillers. Over the years, they and members of their families have become good friends.
At that time, "there was no one building stills here; no one had equipment," Ryan said. But the industry's emergence led to other companies introducing new products, such as Rock Island-based Crawford Co., which now has a brewing equipment division.
Likewise, the growth of the distilling business has helped the local farm economy. "It's the ultimate value-added agriculture," Ryan said. He added that a farmer's corn can be made into a gallon of ethanol or a gallon of whiskey "and get five times the price."
Mississippi River Distilling sources all its raw materials from farmers in a 25-mile radius, including rye and wheat from Fulton and Reynolds, Ill., respectively; barley from Davenport; and corn from LeClaire. The farmers "get to be a part of this, too," Ryan said.
Variety is spice of the job
Both brothers said they enjoy the variety each workday brings and the entrepreneurial aspect of their work.
"It's exciting to be part of this industry," Ryan said. "Even though there now are 2,500 distilleries, no two guys are doing it the same way."
Some days they are mashing or taking the raw grain to start a new batch; others they are actually doing the distilling, or cooking the alcohol out of it. "Some days we're filling bottles; some days we're filling barrels," Ryan said.
"It's no different than being a small business owner you'd find on Main Street," said Garrett. "Everyone who's done it had to take a leap of some sense. There's just no training."
In the early years, the western Iowa natives worked countless hours experimenting and mastering the job of distilling as well as ramping up their company. "The first three years, Garrett and I each got three days off a month," recalled Ryan. "I would joke that I was distiller, accountant and janitor in those days."
A few years back, Mississippi River Distilling had finally grown to the point where the brothers could split the duties — Ryan handling sales, marketing and distribution, and Garrett leading the production side and the required reporting to the state — and share parts of the workload with their staff.
Now the venture also employs six full-time employees, including two salespeople and a bar manager, as well as 10 part-timers who tend bar, serve as tour guides, and assist in production.
"You've got to wear a lot of hats," said Ryan, who still finds time to give a tour, greet the customers, or cap a bottle of whiskey. "You have to find what we're good at and what you're not — then you find some help."
The pair grew up with a family business — their dad and uncle ran a construction company. "So we were accustomed to that life," Ryan said. "Our dad was at work all the time. You got done when the work got done."
But, Garrett added, "We knew some of the benefits. A parent (has flexibility) to drive a kid to school."
The brothers relish in the fact they get to meet face-to-face with both their suppliers — the farmers who produce their grain — and many of the customers who buy their products. "To take something from a raw grain to something that sits on the shelf is rewarding," Ryan said.
He also is inspired "when we get a chance to see people enjoying it."
"There are days it's just a job, or there are days when you ... walk into a bar in downtown Chicago and, 'Oh my gosh, they have Cody Road on their shelf,' " Ryan said.
Advocates for distilleries
The pair not only embraced their own small business but became vocal advocates for their industry, one whose growing pains were tested by previous limitations. "Prior to 2010, you could have a distillery, but you could not sell bottles or have a testing," Ryan said.
The first law change allowed for samples to be served and customers to buy a maximum of two bottles a day. "But you couldn't have the experience that people were accustomed to with Iowa's wineries and breweries," he said.
A further relaxation of Iowa's laws now and lobbying by the Burchetts and others now has allowed distilleries to sell by the glass, the case and in a bar.
"It's letting us grow our business in LeClaire," Ryan said, mentioning plans to begin construction soon on a new 5,000-square-foot building adjacent to the 303 N. Cody Road distillery and bar. The $1 million expansion will be known as The Speakeasy and will boast two floors that can accommodate up to 170 people.
He said distilleries are providing a new niche in Iowa's tourism industry, and visitors like that they can meet the owners and can tour the place where the magic happens.
"It is part of our authenticity," Ryan said. "People want to hear our stories, which is what makes us special and why we are different than a distillery in Florida."