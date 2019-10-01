The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is forecast to reach 16.8 feet during the evening hours Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.
Meteorologist Zach Uttech said the flood forecast from the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, includes heavy rain predictions over the next 72 hours, which mean Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s rainfall amounts already are in the calculations.
Uttech said that the system moving through will be slow-moving. “We could end up getting up to a half-an-inch of rainfall out of that,” he said.
Rock Island announced Tuesday that the city’s flood plan is being implemented. Several water pump discharge hoses will be placed across the Rock Island portion of the bike path on Thursday. Portions of the bike path also will be closed until the river falls back below 16 feet.
Skafidas Parkway at 18th Avenue will be closed Friday.
The Sunset Marina Fuel dock will be open to sell fuel. However, pump out service will be stopped Friday. The dock water and power will be on. The lower road will be closed to traffic and temporary walkways will be installed for people to access the docks.
In Davenport, crews have closed off several roadways such as South Concord Street.
Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said that it is only when the Mississippi River is expected to reach 18 feet that the downtown protection plan goes into effect with the closures along River Drive and the building of HESCO barriers.
It was about three or four weeks ago when the river bottom was exposed due to the lack of rain after the spring floods.
In June, the Quad-Cities received 4.53 inches of rain in officially at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline, according to National Weather Service statistics. That was .04 of an inch above normal.
In July, the rains almost quit, with only 1.16 inches falling for the month. That was 3.13 below the normal rainfall for the month of 4.29 inches.
August saw 3.92 inches of rain fall, but that was still .60 below the normal of 4.52 inches for the month.
The rains ramped back up in September as the Quad-Cities was hit with 7.81 inches, 4.72 inches above the normal of 3.09 inches.
But areas north of the Quad-City area have been slammed. Uttech said that Dubuque received 13 inches of rain in September, while Grant County, Wisconsin, just across the river from Dubuque, received between 15 and 18 inches of rain.