ROCK ISLAND — After three seasons of professional summer productions, the Augustana College-based Mississippi Bend Players will produce their first-holiday show, the one-man "Santaland Diaries," this Dec. 12-15.
Tom Taylor — a frequent veteran of Davenport's QC Theatre Workshop — will star in the David Sedaris play, which originated in 1992 as an NPR "Morning Edition" monologue — about an un-merry Christmas elf named Crumpet, and the somewhat fanciful story of David Sedaris' time working as a Macy's department store elf.
"The Santaland Diaries" catapulted Sedaris into a career as a best-selling author and playwright, according to NPR. He published the essay in the collections "Barrel Fever" (1994) and "Holidays on Ice" (1997). A much longer version of the piece first aired on Dec. 20, 1996, on the Public Radio International program "This American Life," and in 1996, Joe Mantello adapted it for the stage as a one-man, one-act play.
It's been performed in the Quad-Cities in 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2009, and Q-C actor Anthony Natarelli did it in 2017 at Galesburg's Prairie Players Civic Theatre. The Mississippi Bend Players has taken up a summer residency at the Brunner Theatre Center on the Augustana campus since 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
Each year, MBP produces a three-show season and a weeklong day camp for young people. The company is led by Augustana theatre faculty members Jeff Coussens ’80 and Jennifer Popple, local actor/journalist Mike Schulz ’90 and Broadway director Philip McKinley ’73, who is known for helming the Broadway productions of "The Boy From Oz" and "Spider-man: Turn Off the Dark."
Popple is directing "Santaland Diaries," which is serving as a fundraiser for the company (tickets are $20 each) and a way to announce the upcoming summer season in a more formal way, said MBP manager Christina Myatt. This past season featured "Biloxi Blues," "A Green River" and "Dames at Sea."
Taylor (who starred in the Fourth Wall Films docudrama "Sons & Daughters of Thunder") has played the lead in prior productions of "A Green River," as well as QCTW productions of "Pillowman," "Red," "Venus in Fur," and "Broken," among other credits.