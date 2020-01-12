2020 Miss Blackhawk Valley winners named
2020 Miss Blackhawk Valley winners named

Sophie Remmert has been named the winner of the Miss Blackhawk Valley Scholarship Program. A senior at Illinois State University, she is the daughter of David and Lynn Remmert of Monticello. Her social impact statement is “Arts for All – the Need for STEAM,” and her talent is operatic vocal.

Regan Tucker, a junior at Moline High School, has been named Miss Blackhawk Valley’s Outstanding Teen. She is the daughter of Sara Tucker and Ladd Tucker. Her talent is vocal performance, and her platform is “Random Acts of Kindness – Volunteering in the Community.” 

The 71st annual scholarship competition was held Jan. 4 at Rockridge High School.

There were $1,500 cash scholarships awarded to the participants and $24,000 in tuition grants made available to the participants. Miss Blackhawk Valley is an official local preliminary program of the Miss America organization.

For more information or to schedule an appearance by the Miss Blackhawk Valley titleholders, contact Nancy Lee, executive director, at 309-762-0884 or by email at BlackhawkValley@mchsi.com.

Sophie Remmert has been named Miss Blackhawk Valley for 2020.

Regan Tucker has been named Miss Blackhawk Valley's Outstanding Teen for 2020.

