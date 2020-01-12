Mini-golf tournament to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Registrations are now being accepted for the 15th annual Putt-A-Round, an indoor mini-golf fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley.

Cost is $120 for a team of four or $30 for an individual entrant. Register at puttaround.org.

Competition will take place Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 29-31, at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. There will be two shifts of play on Wednesday and Thursday and three on Friday. Bigs and Littles will play the course for free during a Match Night on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Food will be provided by area grocers, restaurants and pubs. A cash bar will be available.

The course will feature 20-plus mini-golf holes designed and constructed by local businesses and organizations.

Anyone who registers by Jan. 17 is eligible to win a special “stay-cation” sponsored by Green State Credit Union. It will include an overnight stay and dinner for two at a local hotel and restaurant.

All participants will have the opportunity to buy tickets for the chance to win a 10-by-12-foot garden shed, sponsored by Superior Sheds of Rock Island.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0