LONG GROVE — The Rock Island Arsenal Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (RIA AUSA) will host its 20th annual Military Charity Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 13, at Glynns Creek Golf Course, 19251 290th St.
It will feature celebrity golfer Kenneth Preston, the 13th sergeant major of the U.S. Army and current vice president for noncommissioned officer and soldier programs at the Association of the United States Army in Arlington, Va.
A wine and cheese tasting with Preston will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the golf course.
Proceeds will benefit RIA AUSA and will be used to fund scholarships, military signing events for high school students, and additional events throughout the year.
Visit riaausagolf.com for more information.