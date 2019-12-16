2,190-mile walkabout: Former Rock Island police chief conquers Appalachian Trail

"Planning, equipment, understanding each state you are going through, what you will encounter, and dozens of other details go into the journey,'' Harris said. "And it is a journey. What no one understands is the mental side of the hike. While it was a great trek, there were times — especially early — I wondered what in the world was I doing.''

THE FRIEND

Harris and Al Castro were best pals while attending elementary school, junior high and high school in East Moline. The two worked together at East Moline's Mr. Steak; both served honorably in the U.S. Marines; and they served as the best man in each other's weddings.

Why not share the A.T. with your best friend, also retired?

"Al will tell you that it was my journey and not his,'' Harris said of Castro, who shared the first 550 miles of the experience with his longtime friend. "I understand and appreciate the way he approached the hike. I can tell you — and I'm forever in his debt — Al stayed until I proved I could handle things on my own.