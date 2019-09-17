MILAN — The village board voted to move forward with plans to take control of the community's recycling program starting in 2020. The first step is the purchase of a new garbage/recycling truck and toters.
Currently, Republic is contracted to handle recycling, but that contract is up at the end of the year. Village leaders believe they can help bring money into the village by doing it themselves. The board approved the purchase of a truck totaling around $265,000 and around 1,900 toters not to exceed $95,000.
Administrator Steve Seiver said the largest cost overall is the vehicle, and that they don't anticipate needing to hire any additional workers to take on the new responsibility.
"I think we'll be the first of many," Mayor Duane Dawson said of the decision.
The change will not affect the large containers for drop off recycling on 4th St., according to Seiver.
The board also:
• Discussed the potential of several new retailers coming to town, ranging from small local businesses to nationwide retailers and a large business.
• Approved a 2 percent pay increase for most non-union employees
• Hydrant flushing will start Sept. 23 and run until Oct. 4. Workers will begin at Camden Park and work their way north to downtown.