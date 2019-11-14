MILAN —The Milan Santa Fund recently kicked off its 80th year of helping needy members of the community enjoy the holidays.
Last year, $10,825 was raised through donations from businesses and residents to help 24 families, including 55 children, and several senior citizens.
The fund, sponsored by the Milan Woman’s Club in conjunction with the Milan Lions Club, provides warm clothing and toys for children and food baskets for holiday dinners for families and eligible seniors,
People may apply for assistance by picking up applications at Jefferson Elementary School, the Milan Municipal Hall or Blackhawk Township Hall, all in Milan.
Applicants must have a Milan address and live in Blackhawk Township.
Applications will be accepted from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Blackhawk Township Office, 230 W. 4th St., Milan.
Donations may be sent to the Milan Santa Fund, P.O.Box 962, Milan, IL 61264.
For more details, call Pam DeMarlie at 309-787-5273 or Nancy Brown at 309-787-5726.