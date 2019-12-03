MILAN — The 80th annual Milan Santa Fund is a little more than halfway to its $10,000 goal.
So far, $5,780 has been raised for the fund. Sponsored by the Milan Woman’s Club, it provides clothing, hats, gloves, blankets and toys for children.
Food baskets for holiday dinners are provided for the families and eligible seniors in conjunction with the Milan Lions Club.
This year, the fund will serve 28 families with 75 children. The volunteers are ready to shop, but more donations are needed.
To contribute, send donations to Milan Santa Fund, P.O. Box 962, Milan, IL 61264.
Contributions so far this year include:
Trinity United Methodist Women, $50
Ronald Nalevanko General Contractor, $100
Darrell Reynolds, $500
Jim Prochaska, $50
Union Federal Savings & Loan, $50
Knights of Columbus #12576 St. Ambrose, $150
Thermo King of Quad Cities, $100
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Homes, $100
B & B Hardware Inc., $100
Eriksen Chevrolet Buick, $200
Milan American Legion #569, $100
B & B Drain Tech Inc., $100
Milan Blacktop Inc., $250
Polly Dirck & Peggy Sparks, $30
Hughes Tire, $50
Bonnett Wholesale Florist, $100
Main Street Motors, $25
Tim Nonnenmann Builders LLC, $50
Neil Ferrari Insurance Agency, $25
You have free articles remaining.
Spinners Pizza, $50
Ed & Pam Sims, $500
Rock Island County Highway Comissioners Association, $300
Carole Schmit in memory of Myral Schmit, $100
FOE #956 Ladies Auxiliary, $50
Hughes Auto Repair Service, $50
Blackhawk Township, $500
McDonalds Milan, $300
Eureka Lodge #69, $100
Knights of Pythias #477, $100
Karrie & Dick Roels in memory of Al and Nancy Roels, $100
Blackhawk Temple #254 Pythian Sisters, $50
Milan American Legion #569 Auxiliary, $100
Milan Improvement Projects, $100
Milan Chamber of Commerce, $100
Kar Mart Inc., $500
Glen & Marbro Osborn, $20
Judy Munday in memory of Evonne and Julius Lannoo, Doris and Raymond Munday, $30
Milan Optimist Club, $200
American Legion Riders #569, $100
Sons of American Legion #569, $100
Milan License & Title Inc., $100
Brandt Construction Co., $100
Total: $5,780