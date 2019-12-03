{{featured_button_text}}
Meg McLaughlin

MILAN — The 80th annual Milan Santa Fund is a little more than halfway to its $10,000 goal.

So far, $5,780 has been raised for the fund. Sponsored by the Milan Woman’s Club, it provides clothing, hats, gloves, blankets and toys for children.

Food baskets for holiday dinners are provided for the families and eligible seniors in conjunction with the Milan Lions Club.

This year, the fund will serve 28 families with 75 children. The volunteers are ready to shop, but more donations are needed.

To contribute, send donations to Milan Santa Fund, P.O. Box 962, Milan, IL 61264.

Contributions so far this year include:

Trinity United Methodist Women, $50

Ronald Nalevanko General Contractor, $100

Darrell Reynolds, $500

Jim Prochaska, $50

Union Federal Savings & Loan, $50

Knights of Columbus #12576 St. Ambrose, $150

Thermo King of Quad Cities, $100

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Homes, $100

B & B Hardware Inc., $100

Eriksen Chevrolet Buick, $200

Milan American Legion #569, $100

B & B Drain Tech Inc., $100

Milan Blacktop Inc., $250

Polly Dirck & Peggy Sparks, $30

Hughes Tire, $50

Bonnett Wholesale Florist, $100

Main Street Motors, $25

Tim Nonnenmann Builders LLC, $50

Neil Ferrari Insurance Agency, $25

Spinners Pizza, $50

Ed & Pam Sims, $500

Rock Island County Highway Comissioners Association, $300

Carole Schmit in memory of Myral Schmit, $100

FOE #956 Ladies Auxiliary, $50

Hughes Auto Repair Service, $50

Blackhawk Township, $500

McDonalds Milan, $300

Eureka Lodge #69, $100 

Knights of Pythias #477, $100

Karrie & Dick Roels in memory of Al and Nancy Roels, $100

Blackhawk Temple #254 Pythian Sisters, $50

Milan American Legion #569 Auxiliary, $100

Milan Improvement Projects, $100    

Milan Chamber of Commerce, $100

Kar Mart Inc., $500

Glen & Marbro Osborn, $20

Judy Munday in memory of Evonne and Julius Lannoo, Doris and Raymond Munday, $30

Milan Optimist Club, $200

American Legion Riders #569, $100

Sons of American Legion #569, $100

Milan License & Title Inc., $100

Brandt Construction Co., $100

Total: $5,780

