Milan marijuana dispensary shortens hours, increases cleaning amid COVID-19 pandemic

MILAN — The lone Quad-Cities marijuana dispensary has shortened its hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shannon Ballegeer, manager at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Milan, said the new hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The shortening of hours is “to allow more time for cleaning and to give our staff a break. We have many that are immunocompromised and are unable to work,” she said.
“The state is keeping an eye on dispensaries to deter them from gathering large crowds. We’re only allowing 10 recreational customers in our lobby at a time, which does make for much longer wait times.”
Further precautions in effect include NTI limiting the amount of adult-use customers to 30 per hour, no more than 10 in the lobby at a time. That is scheduled to continue for operations on Friday.
The dispensary is doing car-side pickup for medical marijuana patients who “call when they get here; we get their order together and bring it to their vehicle after verifying the validity of their medical card,” Ballegeer said.
The Cannabis Business Association of Illinois also sent a news release earlier this week about statewide operations. CBAI said the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation had allowed dispensaries to take orders for medical patients, some who may have compromised immune systems, directly outside the facility on the curb until March 30.
Pam Althoff, CBAI executive director, continues to work with state officials to ensure medical patients and recreational customers have a safe environment to make purchases.
“These are concerning, uncertain times for everyone in Illinois and around the world as we deal with this pandemic. We appreciate the constant, productive communication with the governor and his team as we work to meet the extraordinary demand for adult use cannabis product in Illinois and keep providing the precious medical supply to our patients,” Althoff said.
“We will continue to work to keep everyone safe and healthy in our facilities, and to build out our infrastructure and supply to meet the growing demand in Illinois.”
Ballegeer said some medical patients and recreational customers were trying to stockpile marijuana, much like what has been happening with toilet paper and hand sanitizer at grocery stores.
“Some have been understanding and appreciative of our attempt to maintain social distancing. Others are upset about the changes we’ve had to make,” she said.
Second positive case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Quad-Cities
A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Scott County.
The Scott County Health Department said Thursday morning that the person who tested positive is middle-aged, between 41 and 60. The person is not a resident of Iowa or Illinois, and the case is travel-related. The person currently is recovering in the hospital.
Local officials continue to ask Quad-Citians to practice social distancing and regularly wash their hands.
Scott and Rock Island County Health Department officials will host a daily media briefing later today.
Trinity to postpone all non-essential surgeries, procedures
UnityPoint Health–Trinity is postponing all non-essential procedures and surgeries after Friday until further notice.
This is in response to the current COVID-19 crisis and in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders, according to a news release from the health care system.
The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority. We believe that taking this step now, is the best interest of all, and will help us further concentrate on making sure we have adequate equipment and supplies during this challenging period, the news release said.
Surgeries or procedures will be delayed unless there is a:
• Threat to the patient’s life if surgery or procedure is not performed
• Threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system
• Risk of cancer metastasis or progression of staging
• Risk of rapidly worsening to severe symptoms
UnityPoint Health hospitals, clinics and walk-in clinic locations will remain open. Urgent and emergency surgeries will continue. Trinity asks that patients contact their doctor’s office to receive more information about your specific care, including rescheduling.
Quad-Cities unemployment rate fell in January. That trend is expected to end
The January 2020 unemployment numbers for the Quad-Cities area decreased from those posted a year ago, but that trend is expected to end as COVID-19 spreads.
The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island statistical area recorded a 4.7% unemployment rate for January 2020, down from 5.4% in January 2019. Statewide, the not seasonally adjusted rate for January 2020 was 4%, compared with 5.3% in January 2019, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
It is expected unemployment numbers will increase as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, leading to employers shutting down in an effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
The Quad-Cities metro area recorded a loss of 600 non-farm jobs compared to a year ago.
The news release noted the not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4% in January 2020, compared with 12.2% at its peak in January 2010. Nationally, those respective numbers were 4% in January 2020 and 10.6% in January 2010.
The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
COVID-19: Latest college and university updates: St. Ambrose will use distance learning through the end of the semester
Colleges and universities are making rapid decisions about campus-life this week, as they learn the latest guidance about COVID-19, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here are the updates:
- Augustana College is moving all classes off campus for the rest of the spring semester.
- St. Ambrose University will use distance delivery format for courses through the end of the spring semester.
- Eastern Iowa Community College closed all of its buildings.
- Western Illinois University canceled Commencement.
Augustana College
Previously, the Rock Island-based college announced it would begin spring break one week early. When the announcement was made March 13, President Steve Bahls classes were expected to resume on campus March 30.
By Monday, the campus was preparing to deliver online classes or move to distance learning opportunities just in case. Wednesday, it was announced all classes for the rest of the semester will be delivered in an alternative format.
Students who have already returned home “absolutely should not return” to campus now, Bahls said in a letter distributed Wednesday. Students still on campus are encouraged to return to their family home if possible, but will not be forced to do so. Limited food service will be available.
While Bahls notes it is unlikely, he said re-opening campus this spring is still possible. Distance learning would still continue, but from campus, there would be potential access to faculty office hours, more library resources and in-person support.
The college confirmed students who do not remain on campus will be provided prorated refunds or credits for room and board fees on Thursday.
A decision about whether graduation will be postponed will be made by April 15.
St. Ambrose University
Courses will continue via distance-delivery formats through the end of the spring semester, the university announced Thursday. Face-to-face classes had been tentatively planned to resume March 30.
The university will announce a decision regarding commencement at a later date.
All university events are canceled, and campus offices will remain open to staff and faculty.
“These are decisions virtually no one in the U.S. higher education community previously has been forced to make,” President Sr. Joan Lescinski said in a statement.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
EICC previously announced classes would resume via distance delivery beginning Wednesday. While buildings — with limited services — were previously going to be open and available for students, all campuses will close effective Thursday.
The current intention is to resume normal operations April 13.
Western Illinois University
The Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies, slated to take place May 8-10, have been canceled, WIU announced Thursday. The university announced earlier this week that all classes for the rest of the semester would not be delivered face-to-face.
Diplomas will be mailed, and the administration said they are looking at possible alternatives, and that graduates will have an opportunity to participate in a formal ceremony at a later date.
“I’m sorry that the final semester for our students, faculty and staff has changed so dramatically in just a few short weeks,” Interim President Martin Abraham said in the letter announcing the decision.