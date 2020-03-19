Milan marijuana dispensary shortens hours, increases cleaning amid COVID-19 pandemic

MILAN — The lone Quad-Cities marijuana dispensary has shortened its hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shannon Ballegeer, manager at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Milan, said the new hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The shortening of hours is “to allow more time for cleaning and to give our staff a break. We have many that are immunocompromised and are unable to work,” she said.

“The state is keeping an eye on dispensaries to deter them from gathering large crowds. We’re only allowing 10 recreational customers in our lobby at a time, which does make for much longer wait times.”

Further precautions in effect include NTI limiting the amount of adult-use customers to 30 per hour, no more than 10 in the lobby at a time. That is scheduled to continue for operations on Friday.

The dispensary is doing car-side pickup for medical marijuana patients who “call when they get here; we get their order together and bring it to their vehicle after verifying the validity of their medical card,” Ballegeer said.