Milan marijuana dispensary shortens hours, increases cleaning amid COVID-19 pandemic
A person leaves Nature’s Treatment of Illinois on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in Milan. The dispensary, which opened that day for the first day for recreational cannabis sales in Illinois, is cutting its hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MILAN — The lone Quad-Cities marijuana dispensary has shortened its hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shannon Ballegeer, manager at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Milan, said the new hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The shortening of hours is “to allow more time for cleaning and to give our staff a break. We have many that are immunocompromised and are unable to work,” she said.

“The state is keeping an eye on dispensaries to deter them from gathering large crowds. We’re only allowing 10 recreational customers in our lobby at a time, which does make for much longer wait times.”

Further precautions in effect include NTI limiting the amount of adult-use customers to 30 per hour, no more than 10 in the lobby at a time. That is scheduled to continue for operations on Friday.

The dispensary is doing car-side pickup for medical marijuana patients who “call when they get here; we get their order together and bring it to their vehicle after verifying the validity of their medical card,” Ballegeer said.

The Cannabis Business Association of Illinois also sent a news release earlier this week about statewide operations. CBAI said the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation had allowed dispensaries to take orders for medical patients, some who may have compromised immune systems, directly outside the facility on the curb until March 30.

Pam Althoff, CBAI executive director, continues to work with state officials to ensure medical patients and recreational customers have a safe environment to make purchases.

“These are concerning, uncertain times for everyone in Illinois and around the world as we deal with this pandemic. We appreciate the constant, productive communication with the governor and his team as we work to meet the extraordinary demand for adult use cannabis product in Illinois and keep providing the precious medical supply to our patients,” Althoff said.

“We will continue to work to keep everyone safe and healthy in our facilities, and to build out our infrastructure and supply to meet the growing demand in Illinois.”

Ballegeer said some medical patients and recreational customers were trying to stockpile marijuana, much like what has been happening with toilet paper and hand sanitizer at grocery stores.

“Some have been understanding and appreciative of our attempt to maintain social distancing. Others are upset about the changes we’ve had to make,” she said.

