MILAN — Village leaders discussed taking the next step in setting up a new TIF district. A meeting has been set up for Sept. 24 for the village to discuss details, and then a public hearing will take place on Oct. 21.
"Hopefully we can get a nice employer or two to come to town," Dawson stated.
Leaders said there are a few different locations that could be part of a proposed district, including a spot in the industrial park. They hope to see some interest from area business owners.
The board also:
• Discussed changing the method to keep track of rental homeowners and businesses. This would help the village contact the business or property owners easily about any questions or issues.
• Approved an ordinance that increases the maximum number of gaming machines allowed to six, following new state regulations.
• Voted to extend an agreement to rebate some taxes for new owner-occupied properties in the Milan/Rock Island school district.
• Approved the semi-monthly bills totaling $63,343.22.