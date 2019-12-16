Milan goal: Recover money spent on flood work

MILAN — The village of Milan wants to recover some of the funds spent on flooding from earlier this year.

During Monday's village board meeting, finance director Mark Hunt said he has another meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue, and is hoping to work with a Federal Emergency Management Agency representative to work on getting some of the costs reimbursed.

"I would expect to get some money back from FEMA," he said. "I wouldn't expect to get it all back," he warned the board.

The village board on Monday also discussed the homes on Vandruff Island. Hunt said they aren't eligible for a federal buyout.

"The houses, for the most part, have been raised above elevation. They're a smidge above elevation."

He said the road, basements, and other areas may still flood, but the federal program bases it off of the first floor elevation. There may still be option, he said, on a local or state level for buyouts even on an individual basis. It would be up to Milan if they wanted to look into those options.

The board also:

-- Approved the semi-monthly and miscellaneous bills totaling $386,325.32.

-- Voted to amend the liquor license the combine two types of license to allow a business to both serve alcohol and to sell it for carryout business.

