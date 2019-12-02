MILAN, Ill. -- The Milan Village Board voted on Monday to increase property taxes effective for the 2020 tax year. This will bring in $1,131,930.
The increase means about $17 or $18 extra tax for a home with a market value of $100,000, according to finance director Mark Hunt.
Mayor Duane Dawson explained to residents at Monday night's meeting that the increase comes from state requirements that force Milan to fund the police pension fund. He said the state requires any municipality with a population of 5,000 or more to participate.
"Move across the Rock River, and taxes are more. It's the same school system," Dawson said.
The vote passed with all but trustee Bruce Stickell in favor.
"I think there are other ways to get it besides burdening the taxpayers," Stickell explained. He mentioned the legalization of recreational marijuana as a potential moneymaker for the village. A 3 percent tax on recreational marijuana will take effect in September.
The board also:
-- Learned that village leaders will be meeting with FEMA representatives to discuss the village being reimbursed for some flood costs from the 2019 flooding.
-- Discussed the status of AutoZone and Dollar Tree. AutoZone is planning to have everything built by the end of this month. Dollar Tree is planning to start the next step in building in the next week or two.
-- Passed the semi-monthly bills totaling $429,266.09 and a miscellaneous run of $178,745. A bulk of both runs is for government obligation bonds.