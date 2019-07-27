MILAN — The Milan American Legion will be giving away presents when it celebrates its 99th birthday and the 100th birthday of the American Legion at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug 10, at 515 1st Ave W.
Legion Post 569, the Milan Legion organization, has selected four Quad-Cities veterans and community organizations to receive presents during the party.
According to party committee chairman Norman Dunlap, the party will feature a display of current and restored military vehicles plus a 1919 Velie automobile.
Lunch with birthday cake and ice cream will be served.
The public is invited. Admission is free, but donations to defray the expense of the meal will be accepted.