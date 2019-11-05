Voters in Riverdale re-elected Mike Bawden to a second term as the city's mayor in a close race with Beth Anne Halsey.
Bawden, 57, of 5004 State St., received 75 votes, or 55.56% of the 135 total votes cast. His challenger, Beth Halsey, 64, of 146 S. Kensington St., received 59 votes, or 43.7% according to preliminary results. There was one write-in.
Bawden said the win "was very gratifying," but he complimented Halsey's hard work on her campaign. "I'm looking forward to having time to sit down with Beth to talk about the things that were really driving her," he said.
In his first term as mayor, Bawden has focused on improving the city's openness, communication and transparency as well as its financial reporting and various processes.
He said late Tuesday that his new focus will be for the city to complete some of the projects underway as well as identify the next generation of city leaders.
Among the projects is a new housing development Woods Estates of Riverdale that could eventually add 97 homes to the city and double its population, Bawden said.
"I want to make sure we're thinking about our future and everybody has access to services and parks," he said.
It was the first mayoral bid for Halsey, who has lived in Riverdale for 37 years. She and her family have served Riverdale in various capacities including her husband Dean, who recently stepped down from city council due to work scheduling conflicts.