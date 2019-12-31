MetroLINK Microtransit project in Milan to continue

MILAN — MetroLINK’s Microtransit project in Milan will continue for at least six more months, MetroLINK announced Monday.
In June of 2019, MetroLINK introduced a new transit product to the Village of Milan — called Microtransit. Similar to ride-hailing services, Microtransit uses a smartphone app for riders to schedule customized Microtransit trips.
You have free articles remaining.
The 12-passenger wheelchair-accessible van travels throughout the Village of Milan, picking up passengers and dropping them off wherever they wish to travel within the defined service area. The service is designed to accommodate neighborhood trips and supplement fixed route service provided to Milan.
MetroLINK evaluated the success of the program based on a number of performance metrics, including ridership, trip times, rides per hour, and overall customer satisfaction with the service.
According to its release, based on the public’s use and satisfaction with the program, MetroLINK announced Monday it will continue the Microtransit service for an additional six months through June of 2020. At that time, MetroLINK will reevaluate performance metrics and determine an additional extension of the program.