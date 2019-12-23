Metro buses out of service Christmas Day

All Metro bus routes will operate on Christmas Eve but will not be in service Christmas Day, MetroLINK announced.
Routes will operate Tuesday, Dec. 24, between 5:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., dependent on the route.
In observance of Christmas, Metro’s fixed route bus service throughout the Illinois Quad-Cities will not operate. MetroLINK's office also will be closed Dec. 25.
Metro will return to regular fixed route bus service on Thursday, Dec. 26.
For more information, call 309-788-3360 or visit metroqc.com.