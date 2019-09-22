Waters in Quad-City rivers will continue to rise while skies remain dry to start the work week.
On Sunday night, the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, measured 14.32 feet, said Dave Cousins, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport.
Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15. “We have it going to 15.9 feet on Wednesday,” he said. “These forecasts will probably change, given the amount of rain that has fallen. All this is based on what fell through Sunday morning.”
Davenport activated its flood plan in preparation for the rise of the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15. The city is prepared for a 15-foot flood, Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said Saturday.
Here’s a look at other Sunday night river levels in the Quad-City region:
DeWitt: The Wapsipinicon is forecast to rise, but not to flood stage. “The highest it gets in the forecast right now is 9.38 feet on (Saturday),” Cousins said. Flood stage is 11 feet.
Joslin, Illinois: 11.96 feet Rock River at Joslin, Illinois, with the flood stage at 12 feet. It is forecast to rise to 14.71 feet late Wednesday or early Thursday to moderate flood stage.
Muscatine: The Mississippi River was at 15.14 feet, with flood stage at 16 feet. The river is forecast to rise to 17.8 feet around mid-day Thursday.
Anticipated flooding is a combination of what precipitation fell last week in southern Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa making its way downstream, plus what fell on the Quad-City area this weekend, Cousins said.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry, he said. High temperatures will be about 73 on Monday and a little warmer on Tuesday at about 78, Cousins said. Humidity both days will be lower.
“There isn’t another chance of precipitation until Tuesday night into Wednesday morning,” Cousins said.
