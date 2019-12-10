Meteorologist: 'We should get up to a balmy 27 degrees on Wednesday'

Quad-Citians who shiver today may trade winter coats for jackets by Thursday.

The temperature was 18 degrees Tuesday morning when a meteorologist encouraged Quad-City residents: "We are going to warm up possibly to a balmy 23" this afternoon," said Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport.

Temperatures have fluctuated greatly even though the week is young. Monday's high was 48 degrees, with temperatures plummeting to a low of 16 degrees just before midnight, he said.

"We had a good blast of Arctic air that came down from the north," he said Tuesday morning. "It's probably 30 degrees colder now than yesterday at this time."

With a slow warmup will come a little snow, starting just before dawn Wednesday, he said. Most of the Quad-Cities will get a dusting to half an inch, he said.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are the mid-30s for highs and 20s for lows.

Temperatures may reach the lower 40s by Thursday, he said.

