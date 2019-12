Visits with Santa rarely go as planned. Sometimes, kiddos are in good moods, so they sit on Santa's lap, smile at the camera, and everyone goes on about their day.

But more often than not, screaming ensues, as carols of "Sit still, sweetie!" and "Smile!" ring out.

Ah, well. At least they're cute?

From the smilers to the screamers, here are some reader-submitted photos of area kiddos with the big man in red.

