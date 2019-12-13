Mercer County High School senior honored at National FFA Convention

ALEDO — Sheridan Hank, a Mercer County High School senior, received a Gold rating and placed fifth in the nation in a Leadership Development Event last month at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
The four competitors who placed ahead of her were college freshmen/state FFA officers. The Leadership Development Event focused on employment skills.
Hank is the daughter of Jeff and Trisha Hank of Aledo, and she is president of the Mercer County FFA Chapter.
The National FFA Convention is the largest youth convention in the world, bringing 69,000 members to Lucas Oil Stadium. Competitors from every state except Alabama participated in the Employment Skills Leadership Development Event, known as Job Interview in Illinois.
Hank had to win through sections, districts and the state level to go on to the national contest. Her competitions covered telephone interviews, job applications, resumes, cover letters, and face-to-face interviews. Each time she passed a level, new aspects were added.
Hank plans to attend Lake Land College in Mattoon in the fall as a member of the Livestock Judging Team, then transfer to Iowa State to major in ag business with minors in accounting/taxation/pre-law.